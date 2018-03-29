'Whoever is the hot man' could be candidate to repeat Chalmer's shot, KU's Newman says

Malik Newman, who is coming off Most Outstanding Player performances at both the Big 12 Tournament and the NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional, grinned Thursday when asked which Jayhawks player would “step into the role” of Mario Chalmers” during the 2018 Final Four.
Chalmers, now with the Memphis Grizzlies, hit an overtime-inducing three-pointer with two seconds left in KU’s 75-68 NCAA title victory over Memphis in 2008 at the Alamodome, which happens to again be the site of the Final Four.
“That is something you’ll have to discuss with Coach (Bill Self),” said Newman, who has scored 20 or more points in five of the last seven games. “I feel like whoever is the hot man and whoever has the ball will step up to the challenge and be Mario Jr.”
Newman, a 6-3 sophomore from Jackson, Miss., said the Jayhawks are in a good frame of mind entering Saturday’s national semifinal game against Villanova.
“There is no added pressure,” he said of No. 1 seed KU playing another No. 1 seed in Nova. “If anything we are just seeing if we can keep the run going and continue to just enjoy the moment.”
Brown’s role explained
Former KU coach Larry Brown, who is one of Self’s mentors, is with the Jayhawks' coaching contingent as he was in 2008 in San Antonio when the Jayhawks last won it all.
“He comes around most every year unless he's coaching,” Self said Thursday. “Coach gave me my first opportunity, and I wanted so bad to be like him when I was young. I just idolized everything that he did.
“And since I became a head coach, it's amazing how he's stayed in touch and wanted to help me. And I've been able to spend quite a bit of time with Coach, as we all have. And it's been a huge blessing for us.”
Brown apparently is not working on the game plan for the KU-Villanova game.
“He's not with us to help us coach this team. He’s with us to hang out, be a support and that kind of stuff,” Self said. “But he means an awful lot to me personally, means an awful lot to a lot of coaches in the profession that he gave opportunities to.
“He's also very close with Jay (Wright, Villanova coach). So he'll be torn. And he won't cheer, I'm sure, for either team. But it's awfully nice to have him around.”
Preston situation revisited
Self was asked Thursday during his Final Four media session about Billy Preston, a McDonald’s All-American who never played in a regular-season game for KU during his freshman season.
He left school to join a pro team in Bosnia in January, after missing 18 games, as KU continued to look into the financial picture regarding his vehicle after a one-car accident on campus. KU later sent its findings to the NCAA and never received a ruling on Preston’s eligibility to participate in games.
“Well, it was obviously a blow to our team,” Self said. “I'll be candid with you: When there's an issue it needs to be addressed. And we addressed the issue and Billy and his mother, Nicole, were as good and as patient with trying to get an answer on that deal (from KU through NCAA). And certainly the answer we got was, at that time (from NCAA), is we can't give an answer.
“Then that put them against basically the finish line on whether or not they wanted to try to go make some money in Europe. And I didn't fault their decision at all doing that, because there was no guarantee he was going to be able to play this year. But there also wasn't a guarantee that he wasn't going to be able to play.
“I think they made the percentage play (to turn pro) because he's a talented youngster and he needed to be seen by NBA folks in a game setting. And so looking at the benefits of that, in long term, I thought it was actually a smart play by them even though we didn't like it and we were disappointed. But we understood.”
Self added that “the climate in our game has taken a different turn in the last nine months or so, or eight months, whatever it's been (since FBI investigation into the sport). I don't want to say the process was slower, but certainly it was more exhaustive. And it was a situation in which we needed to show every avenue on why certain things happened. And although if we think we did a good job, they still weren't ready to give an answer to it.”
Tyler Self works here
Bill Self’s son, Tyler, who works for the NBA's San Antonio Spurs, will attend the Final Four.
“He's not on the basketball side, so he doesn't really work for Pop (Spurs coach Gregg Popovich), so to speak. Of course he thinks he is the greatest,” Bill Self said.
“But he works primarily for R.C. (Buford, Spurs’ GM and former KU assistant coach) and in the scouting division and stuff like that. So he's had a great experience down here so far. And how fortunate is he that, if you're going to get a job to start out and to learn, to learn under the best? And certainly he's getting an opportunity to do that.”
Villanova coach Jay Wright on KU
“It’s amazing what Bill has done with this team,” Wright said. “(Udoka) Azubuike playing really well early, then getting hurt. And you look at (Silvio) De Sousa, coming in mid-year and developing him into this team and keeping his team going and continuing to get better.
“I think Newman is the final piece now toward the end of the year. I think it (his success) is a year playing under Bill. He’s arguably become as scary as (Devonté) Graham, but everybody else is getting better and better at this time and I think they’re playing their best basketball.”
Manning in town, too
Former KU phenom Danny Manning will be on the TBS set this weekend with Christian Laettner, Candace Parker and Kris Jenkins. They will appear on the show, “At the Final Four presented by Infiniti,” set for 2 to 3 p.m. from a studio at the River Walk outside of the Alamodome.
