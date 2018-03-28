KU signees Dotson, Grimes play for winning West team in McDonald's game

Kansas basketball signees Quentin Grimes and Devon Dotson scored 14 and eight points respectively Wednesday in the West’s 131-128 victory over the East in the 2018 McDonald’s All-America game held at Phillips Arena in Atlanta.
Grimes, a 6-foot-5 senior shooting guard from College Park High in The Woodlands, Texas, hit 6 of 10 shots and was 2 of 5 from three-point range. He dished out six assists against one turnover in 19 minutes.
Dotson, a 6-foot-1 senior point guard from Providence Day High in Charlotte, N.C., hit 4 of 9 shots and was 0 for 2 on three-point attempts. He had four rebounds, three assists, two turnovers and two steals in 18 minutes.
KU signee David McCormack, a 6-foot-10 forward from Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Va., scored 14 points on 7-of-11 shooting with 10 rebounds for the losing East team. He played 15 minutes.
Romeo Langford, a 6-foot-5 senior shooting guard from New Albany (Ind.) High, had 19 points on 7-of-14 shooting for the East. Langford, who has a final list of KU, Indiana and Vanderbilt, hit 3 of 8 threes. He had six rebounds, three assists, three turnovers and two steals in 21 minutes.
Duke signee Zion Williamson scored eight points with five rebounds and three steals for the East. He suffered a thumb injury in the second half. ESPN reported after the game he’d see a personal orthopedist on Thursday.
North Carolina signee Nassir Little scored 28 points with five rebounds for the winning West team.
