KU senior guard Devonte' Graham talked Tuesday about the excitement of going to the NCAA Final Four and talked about the Jayhawks matchup with Villanova. The teams will meet Saturday in the national semifinals. Rich Sugg

KU's Devonté Graham one of five finalists for Wooden Award

By Gary Bedore

March 28, 2018 08:44 PM

Kansas senior point guard Devonté Graham is one of five finalists for the Wooden Award, the Los Angeles Athletic Club announced Wednesday.

Other finalists also invited to Los Angeles for the April 6 announcement include Trae Young, Oklahoma; Jalen Brunson, Villanova; Marvin Bagley, Duke; and DeAndre Ayton, Arizona.

The 10-player Wooden All-America team also announced Wednesday includes the five finalists, plus Keita Bates-Diop, Ohio State; Trevon Bluiett, Xavier; Mikal Bridges, Villanova; Miles Bridges, Michigan State; and Jevon Carter, West Virginia.

KU’s Frank Mason won the Wooden Award last spring.

