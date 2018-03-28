KU's Devonté Graham one of five finalists for Wooden Award

Kansas senior point guard Devonté Graham is one of five finalists for the Wooden Award, the Los Angeles Athletic Club announced Wednesday.
Other finalists also invited to Los Angeles for the April 6 announcement include Trae Young, Oklahoma; Jalen Brunson, Villanova; Marvin Bagley, Duke; and DeAndre Ayton, Arizona.
The 10-player Wooden All-America team also announced Wednesday includes the five finalists, plus Keita Bates-Diop, Ohio State; Trevon Bluiett, Xavier; Mikal Bridges, Villanova; Miles Bridges, Michigan State; and Jevon Carter, West Virginia.
KU’s Frank Mason won the Wooden Award last spring.
