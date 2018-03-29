KU Final Four: Where to buy 'Created Four This' shirts and other slam-dunk merch

After the University of Kansas men's basketball team eliminated Duke in overtime, the ecstatic Jayhawk players proudly showed off their fresh Final Four merch.
Their crisp white T-shirts said "Created Four This." Their caps spelled out "2018 NCAA Men's Final Four" in crimson and blue embroidery.
As KU prepares to take on Villanova on Saturday in San Antonio, those same T-shirts and hats are flying off the shelves at local stores.
Rally House, which has 10 KC area stores, including four Kansas Samplers, can barely keep the $25 shirts in stock. On Wednesday afternoon, the location at 181 E. 14th St. in the Power & Light District had five left — all men's size small.
The store still had several of the $28 hats, but they were going fast. District manager Dirk Liebert says that daily Rally House sales have doubled since KU won in the Elite Eight.
The popular "Created Four This" shirt is also available at Jock's Nitch, 837 Massachusetts St. in Lawrence. The store had several sizes left in white and blue for $22 each.
Jock's Nitch also sells Final Four gear online and at temporary tents set up at 935 Iowa and 2525 Iowa in Lawrence, and 8926 W. 95th St. in Overland Park.
KC area Dick's Sporting Goods stores are selling "Created Four This" shirts for $25 and white KU Final Four hats for $28. Thursday morning, the Lawrence location at 2727 Iowa still had them in small through 2XL.
KU fans hoping to prove their loyalty by stockpiling Final Four gear have plenty of other options to choose from: Consider this the Elite Eight of hot-off-the-presses Jayhawk basketball merch.
1. "Add to it" tee
After KU scored a spot in the Final Four, an emotional Coach Bill Self told his players, "You're going to be loved by this place forever. ... All you can do is add to it." The stirring speech inspired the KU Bookstore to make exclusive T-shirts that read, "All we can do is add to it." The $20 tees are available online and at the bookstore, which has locations on campus in Lawrence, the KU Edwards Campus in Overland Park and the University of Kansas Medical Center.
2. Final Four pint glasses
Clink, clink: That's the sound of Jayhawks fans toasting the team's first Final Four appearance since 2012. The commemorative pint glasses are sold at Rally House for $14.99 each. For fans who prefer cans, there are KU Final Four koozies for $5.99.
3. A black basketball shirt that 'pops'
Rally House sells dozens of Final Four shirt designs, but manager-in-training Gabbii Smith is partial to the black one with a basketball behind the San Antonio skyline. "I like how it pops," she says. The shirt costs $24.99.
4. A bold women's V-neck
Ladies looking for a slimmer fit might consider this super-soft $29.99 Rally House V-neck, a heather-gray shirt with bright crimson and blue text.
5. This grocery store bargain buy
Maybe you want a super-basic design — a souvenir that you don't have to go out of your way to collect. In that case, head to a KC area Hy-Vee store, where you can find $14.99 white Final Four tees next to Jayhawk cookies, cakes and flags. Done and done.
6. An oversized poster with all four teams
KU Bookstores are also selling Final Four posters with all the remaining teams in the NCAA tournament, including Villanova, Loyola and Michigan. The $10 souvenirs are the perfect addition to any Jayhawk's sports cave.
7. A bracket nerd's new go-to
Looking for a shirt with every team on it? It's at the KU Bookstore. The $25 tee comes in two versions, gray or white, and it details the Jayhawks' 2018 postseason victories over Penn, Seton Hall, Clemson and Duke on the back. The front of the shirt has a smaller graphic over the left chest that reads "Rock Chalk."
8. A super-soft top for female fans
Comfy poly-cotton blend? Check. Heathered KU blue? Check. Cuffed sleeves? Check. This $36.99 V-neck from Rally House is a female Jayhawks fan's best friend, thanks to the long length and bold Final Four font. Go ahead, basketball fans: Wear your KU love on your sleeve.
