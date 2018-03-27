University of Kansas basketball fans filled Massachusetts Street in Lawrence after the Jayhawks won in overtime, advancing to the Final Four. Jill Toyoshiba
According to Vegas, KU not even second choice at Final Four

By Blair Kerkhoff

March 27, 2018 02:56 PM

Villanova is the betting favorite to win the Final Four, according to a pair of online sports wagering outlets. The Wildcats are a five-point favorite to beat Kansas, and Michigan also is favored by five over Loyola. This makes Michigan the second choice to win the championship over the Jayhawks.

If prop bets are more your betting game, there are plenty.

According to betDSI.eu, the best odds for most outstanding player are in order: Villanova’s Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges, Kansas’ Malik Newman, Michigan’s Charles Matthews and Moritz Wagner and the Jayhawks’ Devonté Graham.

Over/under on KU total points against Villanova: Newman (17.5), Graham (15.5), Svi Mykhailuk (12.5),

Free throws missed: by Kansas (6.5), by Villanova (4.5).

According to Bovada.lv, the odds of winning the title start with Villanova (1/1), Michigan (5/2), Kansas (13/4) and Loyola (9/1).

