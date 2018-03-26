Jayhawks make triumphant return to Allen Fieldhouse after Elite Eight win

Bill Self’s Kansas Jayhawks walked into Allen Fieldhouse, fresh off a monumental win, and were welcomed with a roar of excitement they could only expect from their home crowd late Sunday night.
“Did these guys play like men today or what,” Self said to fierce cheers.
With a trophy and cut-down net in hand, the Jayhawks walked to center court and took in the sight of hundreds and hundreds of their most diehard fans filling the stands just to catch a glimpse of the historic team.
Ahead of them? A trip to Texas for their Final Four game against fellow No. 1 seed Villanova.
Never miss a local story.
"Pull as much money together as you can and get your butts to San Antonio," Self said to more cheers from those in attendance at Allen Fieldhouse.
As soon as KU cemented the 85-81 overtime victory over Duke that sent the team to the Final Four, fans took to downtown Lawrence to celebrate.
And the fans weren’t ready to let the party end just yet. Hundreds of Jayhawk fans gave the team a raucous welcome late Sunday night inside Allen Fieldhouse.
"What they did was special," said Owen DeYoung, 22. "Nobody thought they'd do it, and they did it."
KU freshman Brettell Urczyk said, "You're just so proud of all the guys and you want to congratulate them coming home. It's really exciting for them. "They haven't been here for a few years."
James Distler, a longtime fan from Baldwin City, Kan., draped himself in a KU flag as he walked to the stands to join his fellow fans before the team was welcomed home.
"It's our year," he said.
Comments