Jayhawks make triumphant return to Allen Fieldhouse after Elite Eight win

SHARE COPY LINK About 3,000 KU fans at Allen Fieldhouse welcomed the team back from Omaha, Neb., after the Jayhawks defeated Duke in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. Jill Toyoshiba

About 3,000 KU fans at Allen Fieldhouse welcomed the team back from Omaha, Neb., after the Jayhawks defeated Duke in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. Jill Toyoshiba