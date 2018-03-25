KU’s Devonté Graham says making Final Four is 'best moment of my career'

KU Jayhawks senior Svi Mykhailiuk hit a three-pointer that forced overtime in Kansas' 85-81 victory over the Duke Blue Devils in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight on March 25, 2018, in Omaha, Neb. Kansas advanced to the Final Four.
Kansas coach Bill Self at a news conference after the Jayhawks beat the Duke Blue Devils 85-81 in overtime on March 25, 2018, in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight and advanced to the Final Four in San Antonio.
KU guard Devonté Graham says there was a nearly two-hour team meeting after the Jayhawks lost at home to Oklahoma State in February. Former KU players were honored at that game, which led to an awkward team banquet in which the loss was discussed.