Self: Newman's play huge, but 'there’s no way we win the game' without Svi, Silvio

After the regional championship trophy was carried off the floor and water was splashed inside a jubilant Kansas locker room, three Jayhawks headed down a hallway at the CenturyLink Center.
There was Mailk Newman, the most outstanding player of the NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional after his 32-point performance Sunday in KU’s 85-81 Elite Eight victory over Duke. Alongside Newman was Devonté Graham, KU’s first-team All-American, and fellow senior Svi Mykhailiuk, the hero at the end of regulation, all headed to the postgame news conference.
Their coach, trailing behind, projected a question at the group.
"You got a double-double Svi? Is that your first one ever?" Bill Self asked, a printout of the box score on a piece of yellow paper in his hand.
“No.”
“In the Ukraine! That doesn't count. What do you mean, like in sixth grade, you got one too?”
Self was joking, but later he was serious when discussing Mykhailiuk’s performance. Not just his 10 rebounds and 11 points, including the three-pointer with 26 seconds left in regulation that forced overtime, but his defense on Blue Devils freshman Marvin Bagley III, who was averaging 22 points in the tournament but was held to 16 in 44 minutes Sunday.
“I thought he did about everything right defensively,” Self said.
Bagley, Self explained, “can take up so much space with one step” because of his 6-foot-11, 234-pound frame and 7-foot wingspan, creating a situation “that you can’t contest.”
Self said the key was Mykhailiuk “butt-fronting” Bagley, forcing passes to go over the top. The 6-8, 205-pound Mykhailiuk normally face-guards players on the perimeter and Self said the fronting technique wasn’t something they “hadn’t really worked on.”
“I was with him, just pushing him a little so he could feel me every time,” Mykhailiuk said of his defense on Bagley. “I was just doing it the whole game so he doesn’t feel free going around the court.”
Joining Mykhailiuk in an unexpected situation Sunday was freshman Silvio De Sousa, weeks removed from high school, playing a career-high-tying 26 minutes, including the final 7 of regulation and overtime after Udoka Azubuike fouled out.
“Malik deserves player of the game,” Self said. “But there’s no way we win the game without Silvio and there’s no way we win the game without Svi.”
After Azubuike went to the bench with his third foul 79 seconds into the second half, KU went on a 12-5 run with De Sousa on the floor, taking a 48-41 lead with 15:30 left in regulation.
He was also on the floor for all of overtime, grabbing the rebound on Trevon Duval’s missed three-pointer with 35 seconds left, which led to two Newman free throws that put KU up 83-78 with 28 seconds to play.
De Sousa had played 27 minutes in KU’s three previous tournament games, scoring 13 points and grabbing 10 rebounds with a blocked shot. He grabbed 10 more boards Sunday, adding four points on 2 of 3 shooting.
“I just wanted to play every single possession like it was the last one. And I was doing that,” De Sousa said. “It’s crazy… I think I’m not supposed to be here, but I’m here...I just have to stay focused and move on.”
