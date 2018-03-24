How a sour memory from last year motivates Kansas center Udoka Azubuike now

SHARE COPY LINK KU’s Udoka Azubuike is motivated to win the Jayhawks' Elite Eight game against Duke on Sunday, especially after an injury that could have sidelined him for six weeks. Allison Long

KU’s Udoka Azubuike is motivated to win the Jayhawks' Elite Eight game against Duke on Sunday, especially after an injury that could have sidelined him for six weeks. Allison Long