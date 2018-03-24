How a sour memory from last year motivates Kansas center Udoka Azubuike now

The most anxious moments came after an MRI test, Kansas center Udoka Azubuike awaiting a diagnosis on his knee. “I had so many thoughts going through my head,” he would say.
It was two days before KU was set to open the postseason, a fact not lost on Azubuike. He had missed this opportunity one year earlier, a wrist injury robbing him of the final half of his freshman season.
In particular, the details of March 25, 2017 remained fresh: Kansas losing to Oregon in the Elite Eight at the Sprint Center and squandering a potential trip to the Final Four. Azubuike watched from the bench.
“Just seeing my teammates, my team, I just feel like I wish I was on the floor just to help,” Azubuike said. “I felt kinda bad, like it’s not a good feeling when you can’t help your team at all.”
So the official diagnosis of this year’s injury — a sprained medial collateral ligament in his left knee sustained in practice — was received well. Azubuike was told he could return as soon as seven to 10 days, lining him up with the first round of the NCAA Tournament. It was optimistic, a timeline he was told he could reach only if rehab progressed quickly.
His motivation: That abrupt ending to his freshman season.
“That really helped me,” Azubuike said. “I was in rehab, (and) I was in the mindset to try to rehab as hard as possible to get better.”
Azubuike skipped the Big 12 Tournament but has gradually returned to form in the NCAAs. He played just three minutes in a against Penn, but he was arguably the most valuable player on the court in the second-round victory against Seton Hall, and he rejoined the starting lineup for the first time Friday against Clemson. He has been on the floor for 47 minutes in the past two wins, totaling 24 points and 18 rebounds.
But it was a moment in practice last weekend that best showed his health, senior Devonté Graham said.
“I had thrown him a lob maybe 15 minutes into practice — he wasn’t really even loose, and he went up and dunked it,” Graham said. “Coach was telling him, ‘Oh, just chill out,’ and he was like, ‘No, I’m good.’
“I just knew right then and there that he was going to be back.”
Azubuike still isn’t 100 percent, he says, and he plays with a bulky black brace on the knee. He had a scare in Friday’s win against Clemson, falling to the floor, worried he had potentially re-injured the knee. But he said after the game he was fine and made it through Saturday’s practice without incident.
It will actually take six weeks to completely heal, he was informed. That’s six weeks before he truly feels like his old self.
That’s time that KU doesn’t have. An Elite Eight matchup with Duke awaits Sunday afternoon.
“When I was improving and everything, the doctor, my trainer, they were pretty much shocked,” Azubuike said. “Some people, it’s going to be two weeks or three weeks to start doing what I was (already) doing. I just had a positive mindset in rehab, and trained and tried as much as possible to get back.”
It’s the playing shape that lagged behind, after a week of being unable to test the knee fully. The Clemson strategy Friday was to try to wear him down, and after only two offensive possessions, a Clemson coach shouted, “He’s tired already.”
But over the course of a 25-minute outing, Azubuike overpowered Clemson center Elijah Thomas, a shot-blocking specialist, finishing with 14 points and 11 boards. In typical Azubuike fashion, it came with a high shooting percentage. He missed only two of his nine shots.
“That was Doke,” KU teammate Lagerald Vick said. “He’s back.”
