Tale of the tape: Comparing Duke's Grayson Allen and Kansas' Devonte' Graham

No. 2 seed Duke and No. 1 seed Kansas are both led by senior guards, Grayson Allen for the Blue Devils, and Devonte' Graham for the Jayhawks.
Both players have had historic careers and both are expected to be big factors for their teams in their Elite Eight matchup on Sunday, with a trip to the Final Four on the line.
Here's the Allen vs. Graham tale of the tape:
Devonte' Graham
Height: 6-2
Weight: 185
Hometown: Raleigh
Full name: Devonte' Terrell Graham
Nickname: D-Tae
Birthday: Feb. 22, 1995
Instagram followers: 101K
Twitter followers: 64.6K
Recognizable feature on the court: Afro
Points per game: 17.3
Assists per game: 7.4
Turnovers per game: 2.8
Shooting percentage: 39.6
3-point field goal percentage: 40.4
Team record: 30-7
Career points: 1,716
Career assists: 623
Elite 8 appearances: 3
Final Four appearances: 0
National championships: 0
Stats against Duke (Nov. 2016): 13 points (6-for-12), 2 assists
Best quote about Graham from Self: "I think that his legacy is cemented right now, and he'll go down as one of the all-time greats. He'll have his jersey retired. He's an All-American. He's Player of the Year in our league. But more importantly than that, I think he's the best intangible guy we've ever had here and has as good of leadership qualities as anybody I've ever coached."
Best quote from Graham: "I hated them," Graham said of Duke growing up. "I was a UNC fan, so it was all Tar Heels."
Grayson Allen
Height: 6-6
Weight: 205
Hometown: Jacksonville, Fla.
Full name: Grayson James Allen
Nickname: G
Birthday: Oct. 8, 1995
Instagram followers: 382K
Twitter followers: 240K
Recognizable feature on the court: White tights
Points per game: 15.6
Assists per game: 4.7
Turnovers per game: 2.2
Shooting percentage: 42.4
3-point field goal percentage: 37.5
Duke's record: 29-7
Career points: 1,984
Career assists: 428
Elite 8 appearances: 2
Final Four appearances: 1
National titles: 1
Stats against Kansas (Nov. 2016): 12 points (4-for-15), 3 assists
Best quote on Allen from Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski: "I'm so proud of the leader he's developed into. It's so good that he came back for his senior year. And he's become just a much better player and a leader. And the freshmen have benefited greatly from it. They're a really close group. And Grayson being able to handle this the way he has, has been terrific."
Best quote from Allen (on slapping the floor in the zone): "We did it. You can do it. It's about energy and intensity and showing some togetherness on the defensive end and getting a stop."
