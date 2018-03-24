KU-Duke in the Elite Eight: Lineups, tipoff time, TV channel, facts and figures

SHARE COPY LINK Duke's Marvin Bagley III talks about the Blue Devils' victory over Syracuse in the Midwest Regional Semifinal at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Friday, March 23, 2018. Chuck Liddy

Duke's Marvin Bagley III talks about the Blue Devils' victory over Syracuse in the Midwest Regional Semifinal at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Friday, March 23, 2018. Chuck Liddy