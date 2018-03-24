KU-Duke in the Elite Eight: Lineups, tipoff time, TV channel, facts and figures

NCAA Elite Eight: Kansas vs. Duke
WHEN/WHERE: 4:05 p.m. Sunday at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb.
TV/RADIO: CBS; WHB (810 AM)
PROJECTED LINEUPS
P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG
F 35 Udoka Azubuike 7-0 So. 13.2
G 10 Svi Mykhailiuk 6-8 Sr. 14.8
G 14 Malik Newman 6-3 So. 13.5
G 4 Devonté Graham 6-2 Sr. 17.3
G 2 Lagerald Vick 6-5 Jr. 12.1
P No. Duke Ht. Yr. PPG
F 34 Wendell Carter 6-10 Fr. 13.6
F 35 Marvin Bagley 6-11 Fr. 21.2
G 3 Grayson Allen 6-5 Sr. 15.6
G 2 Gary Trent 6-6 Fr. 14.4
G 1 Trevon Duval 6-3 Fr. 10.0
ABOUT DUKE (29-7): Duke, which fell to North Carolina in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament, has reached the Elite Eight by defeating Iona (89-67), Rhode Island (87-62) and Syracuse (69-65). … Duke is 9-6 all-time versus No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament including a 4-2 mark as the No. 2 seed vs. a No. 1. … Senior Grayson Allen needs 16 points versus KU to become Duke’s 12th 2,000-point scorer. He has 1,984 points and is tied for 12th on the school’s career scoring list with Art Heyman and Shane Battier. Allen had nine assists against Iona. … Freshman Marvin Bagley has scored 22 points in each of the Blue Devils’ three NCAA games. He had seven rebounds against Syracuse, seven versus Iona and nine against Rhode Island. Bagley, who leads the ACC in scoring (21.2) and rebounding (11.1), has scored in double digits in 29 straight games. … Bagley is Duke’s No. 1 freshman scorer. He has 678 points. Jabari Parker scored 670 in 2013-14. … Gary Trent has cashed 95 threes, tying the Duke freshman record set by J.J. Redick in 2002-03. Trent is 33 of 34 from the free-throw line in the final five minutes of games plus overtime. … Duke has started four freshmen (Bagley, Trent, Trevon Duval, Wendell Carter) in 29 of 36 games. Duke last started four freshmen in 1982-83 (Jay Bilas, Johnny Dawkins, Mark Alarie, David Henderson). … The 2017-18 Blue Devils are the fourth Duke team to average a height of 6 feet 7 or taller. This team averages 6 feet 7 and .07 inches. Duke’s top seven rotation players are 6-11 (2), 6-10 (2), 6-6, 6-5 and 6-3.
ABOUT KANSAS (30-7): KU is 4-7 all-time against Duke with all the Duke contests coached by Mike Krzyzewski. Bill Self is 2-1 versus the Blue Devils as KU coach. KU has won the last two meetings and three of the last four dating to the 2003 NCAA Tournament. KU won the last matchup, a 77-75 victory in the 2016 Champions Classic in New York … Self is 13-2 versus the ACC. … Five of the KU-Duke meetings have been contested in the NCAA Tournament, KU winning two and dropping three. KU fell to Duke in the 1991 NCAA title game, 72-65, in Indianapolis. …. KU, which was ranked fourth in the final AP poll, is 7-2 against Top 25 teams this season; Duke, which was ranked ninth, 6-3. Both teams have three wins against Top 10 teams. … KU is second in victories (2,247), while Duke is fourth (2,144). Kentucky is first at 2,263 and North Carolina third at 2,236. … KU, Duke and Gonzaga are the only programs to have won 25 or more games each of the last 11 seasons. … KU has won 30 games for the third straight year, 15th time in school history and ninth time in Self’s 15 seasons. KU’s 15 30-win seasons tie for most in NCAA history with Kentucky.… KU has made 10 or more threes in 18 games. KU is 16-2 in those games. … Devonté Graham, who has 273 assists, needs five assists to tie, six to pass Cedric Hunter (1985-86) as KU’s single-season assist leader (278). … In KU’s six postseason games (three Big 12, three NCAA), Malik Newman has averaged 21.2 points on 57.1 percent shooting. He’s made 18 of 39 threes and grabbed 4.8 rebounds a game. … Svi Mykhailiuk is tied with Terry Brown as KU’s single-season three-point field-goal leader (111 in 1990-91). … Lagerald Vick has made 8 of 14 threes in three NCAA games this postseason. He’s 14 of 27 overall for 51.9 percent.
