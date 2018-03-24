Five things to know about the Duke Blue Devils, who'll face KU on Sunday

Here are five things to know about the Duke Blue Devils, who will face the Kansas Jayhawks in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight at 4:05 p.m. Central on Sunday in Omaha, Neb. The game will air on CBS.
1. The Blue Devils play "big." Duke ranks third nationally in Ken Pomeroy's average height measure, featuring a starting lineup with players that are 6 feet 3, 6-5, 6-6, 6-10 and 6-11.
That advantage is most evident in the post, where freshmen forwards Marvin Bagley and Wendell Carter have combined to average 35 points and 20 rebounds per game. It should be a defensive challenge for KU, which has transitioned to a four-guard lineup the last two seasons.
2. This Duke team will play zone ... a lot: According to Synergy Sports Technology's logs, Duke has played zone defense 48 percent of the time, almost as much as it has played man (52 percent) this season. Those numbers are a bit deceiving, though, as coach Mike Krzyzewski almost fully committed himself to his new defense following consecutive losses to St. John's and North Carolina in early February.
Never miss a local story.
The numbers reflect this. In Duke's three NCAA Tournament games, the team has played 184 possessions of zone and just 13 of man in half-court settings, according to Synergy. The shift has been beneficial so far; Synergy's stats show opponents have scored 0.85 points per possession against Duke's man defense and 0.79 PPP against the zone.
3. Duke has one of the best players in the nation this year ... but it's not the person many expected in the preseason: Senior guard Grayson Allen, who has often made headlines for his quirky on-court antics, was nearly a unanimous preseason All-America pick, with publications such as Sports Illustrated and The Sporting News picking him to their first teams. Though Allen has had a solid season, he's deferred offensively to let Bagley — the nation's top 2017 recruit according to 247Sports — take control of Duke's offense.
That's worked out well. Bagley, helped by his elite scoring ability inside, has picked up the three main first-team All-America honors, joining KU's Devonté Graham on those squads. In addition, the 6-11 Bagley led the ACC in scoring (21.2 points per game) and rebounding (11.1) and is ranked second in Pomeroy's stats-based national player of the year measure.
4. Duke's offensive strength matches up with a KU weakness: The Blue Devils rank No. 1 nationally in offensive rebound percentage, grabbing 39 percent of their missed shots. That number is buoyed by Bagley and Carter, who both rank in the top 50 when it comes to offensive rebound rate. Meanwhile, this KU team is coach Bill Self's worst ever at ending defensive possessions, ranking 295th in defensive rebounding rate.
5. Duke played a secondary role in the creation of a memorable Allen Fieldhouse feature: Thirty years ago last month, KU students Michael Gentemann and Todd Gilmore met up after their "Professional Practice" class to discuss doing something special before KU's upcoming home game against Duke on Feb. 20, 1988. Gilmore came up with the idea of a huge banner — later made with stolen shower curtains — that displayed an ominous phrase he first sketched in a green notebook: Pay Heed All Who Enter: Beware of "The Phog". KU lost to Duke that game, 74-70 in overtime, but the Beware of the Phog banner has been a staple in the Jayhawks' home gym since.
Comments