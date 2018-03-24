KU’s Malik Newman glad to have Udoka Azubuike back in the fold
KU’s Malik Newman talks about his teammate Udoka Azubuike and his team’s victory after the Kansas Jayhawks defeated the Tigers, 80-76, and moves on to the Midwest Regional championship game for a spot in the Final Four.
Udoka Azubuike scored 14 points on 7-of-9 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds in 25 minutes in KU's NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 victory over Clemson on March 23, 2018 in Omaha, his first start since a left knee injury.
KU’s Silvio De Sousa talks about his alley-oop and beating the Clemson Tigers in the Sweet 16 game and heading to the Elite Eight on Sunday. The Kansas Jayhawks defeated the Tigers, 80-76, and moves on to the Midwest Regional championship game for a
Clemson players and coach Brad Brownell discussed the keys to beating the KU Jayhawks in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 in Omaha. They spoke on March 22, 2018, the day before the 6:07 p.m. tipoff on CBS.