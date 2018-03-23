A Clemson player dared Kansas guard Lagerald Vick to shoot. It didn’t go over well

The ball reached Lagerald Vick a step in front of the Clemson bench, and the verbal jabs immediately followed.

“Can’t hit that,” one Clemson player shouted toward the court.

Vick paused with the ball on his hip, baiting Clemson center Elijah Thomas to inch closer to the three-point line. As Thomas eventually neared, Vick sized up a shot, and then he released it.

Swish.

He turned around to face the Clemson bench. No words. A glare only.

“That just upped the tempo,” Vick said after the game. “It just boosted my energy a lot.”

He wasn’t done. Vick made a trio of three-pointers in Kansas’ 80-76 victory against Clemson at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha on Friday. He finished with 13 points and eight rebounds.

It continues an encouraging trend. Vick entered the NCAA Tournament on a cold streak, averaging 7.5 points in his previous six games. He had made just 4 of his last 19 three-point shots.

They’re falling now. Vick is 8 of 14 from behind the line during KU’s run to the Elite Eight, scoring 13.3 points per outing.

“My teammates have been encouraging me to shoot the ball and be more aggressive,” Vick said. “I’ve just been trying to look to be aggressive with everything.”

That’s been a key word for Vick this season, hovering around the analysis of his every move.

Aggressive.

He was removed from the starting lineup in February, a temporary change made as Kansas coach Bill Self alluded to his team’s lack of effort. “I think we have a couple of guys that obviously don’t try very hard, and we’re going to make some changes to our lineup, at least one change.”

A day later, Vick was the lone change.

The aggression materialized Friday, initially in his willingness to look for his shot but most notably on one play from much closer range. Early into the second half, Vick anticipated a rebound off Svi Mykhailiuk’s miss, grabbed the ball as he leaped through the air and rocketed it through the net, all in one movement. A player who doesn’t often show on-court emotion, Vick stuck out his tongue as he ran back down court.

“I just timed it up. I just saw it and went up and grabbed it and threw it in,” Vick said. “The crowd got into it. The bench getting into it. The coaches getting into it. It’s over.”

Vick also had two assists and a pair of blocks. His eight rebounds represented his best output in the category since Jan. 9.

“We were talking about their guys crashing the glass, so I was just thinking to myself (to) go in there and get some extra rebounds,” Vick said. “It’s just carrying out assignments."