KU's Lagerald Vick on playing in front of family, rebounding

Udoka Azubuike scored 14 points on 7-of-9 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds in 25 minutes in KU's NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 victory over Clemson on March 23, 2018 in Omaha, his first start since a left knee injury.
Clemson players and coach Brad Brownell discussed the keys to beating the KU Jayhawks in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 in Omaha. They spoke on March 22, 2018, the day before the 6:07 p.m. tipoff on CBS.
Clemson coach Brad Brownell reached the Midwest Regional after his Tigers beat Auburn 84-53 in the NCAA Tournament second round on March 18, 2018. Clemson faces KU and Duke plays Syracuse in the other semifinal, all three coached by Hall of Famers.