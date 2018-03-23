Why KU's Svi Mykhailiuk didn't throw that inbounds pass to an open Lagerald Vick

The Kansas fans screamed at CenturyLink Center, and if we're being honest, you might have at home too.

What was Svi Mykhailiuk doing?

This was in the final seconds of KU's eventual 80-76 victory over Clemson, appearing to be a huge missed opportunity in a crucial moment.

With 14.5 seconds left, Clemson's Gabe DeVoe hit two free throws to cut KU's lead to 78-74. Mykhailiuk quickly grabbed the ball after one bounce and ran past the end line.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Clemson's defense was confused. Shelton Mitchell made a late break, but he was going to be too late.

Lagerald Vick was wide open just a few feet away from Mykhailiuk.

Vick waited ... and waited. He lifted his hands, almost as if to say, "Throw it to me."

So what was Mykhailiuk thinking? Did he see Vick?





"It was really fast," Mykhailiuk said, "so I just didn't want to rush it."

Something else was likely going on here too. And one had to go back a few seconds to understand.

With 19.4 seconds left, KU had a similar inbounds pass it had to make. KU coach Bill Self drew up a play during a timeout, and as the team broke the huddle, KU staffer Fred Quartlebaum pumped his fist while encouraging Devonté Graham: "Go get the ball."

Graham tried. But this time, Mykhailiuk ran the baseline in the opposite direction. He eventually found Malik Newman, who was trapped in the corner before Clemson was called for a reach-in foul.

As Mykhailiuk walked up the court, Graham wrapped his arm around him.

"I told Svi, 'Get me the ball,'" Graham said. "I feel real confident in my ability to make free throws, and I knew they were going to have to foul."

That likely came into play a few seconds later.

Mykhailiuk, when he received another chance, didn't choose the open pass to Vick. He also didn't run the baseline, letting Graham cut in front him before lofting the ball over a defender.

Graham was fouled immediately, and after having missed a crucial free throw one minute earlier, the senior guard came through here.

He swished the first attempt with grandmother Doris King recording on her iPad in the fourth row. Not wanting to break tradition, Graham even took a step forward to get imaginary high-fives from teammates, even though all of them were in the backcourt.

Graham took a deep breath before the next one, and after a ball spin, four dribbles and another spin, he put in the second one to push KU's lead to six.





The game, essentially, was over. KU had survived again, and another time in this tournament without Graham playing his best.

There were numerous uncharacteristic plays. Graham, who averages 1.6 fouls per 40 minutes, had to sit twice after picking up his third and fourth whistles in the second half.

He showed great effort when grabbing an offensive rebound with 1:57 left, but with 29 seconds remaining and KU leading by seven, that led to a silly mistake, as he tried to grab the offensive rebound on a missed Mykhailiuk three instead of getting back in transition. Graham never was able to catch up to his man DeVoe, who missed a running layup before putting in the stickback.

Graham scored 16 but wasn't his efficient self. He made 4 of 12 field goals with four assists and three turnovers, and for a second straight game, he wasn't the steady hand the Jayhawks have had all season.

"I just told (reporters) that if I keep playing this bad and we're going to win, I'd rather play bad and win," Graham said.

That's a good thought, and an unselfish one. But more than likely, the Big 12 player of the year version of Graham is going to have to re-appear Sunday if the Jayhawks hope to make to the Final Four.

Just know this: Graham's teammates still have confidence in him. And they certainly listen to his voice.

One saw that in the final seconds Friday. Thousands of KU fans in CenturyLink Center — and likely thousands more at home — pleaded with Mykhailiuk to throw an inbounds pass to Vick.

He didn't. Mykhailiuk waited instead, and a few seconds later, did exactly what he was told.

He got the ball to Devonté Graham.