Kansas-Clemson Sweet 16 lineups, tipoff time, TV channel, facts and figures

Kansas vs. Clemson
When/where: 6:07 p.m. Friday at CenturyLink Center, Omaha, Neb.
TV/radio: CBS; WHB (810 AM)
Projected lineups
P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG
F 35 Udoka Azubuike 7-0 So. 13.2
G 10 Svi Mykhailiuk 6-8 Sr. 15.0
G 14 Malik Newman 6-3 So. 13.4
G 4 Devonté Graham 6-2 Sr. 17.4
G 2 Lagerald Vick 6-5 Jr. 12.1
P No. Clemson Ht. Yr. PPG
C 14 Elijah Thomas 6-9 Jr. 10.9
F 25 Aamir Simms 6-7 Fr. 4.0
G 2 Marcquise Reed 6-3 Jr. 15.9
G 4 Shelton Mitchell 6-3 Jr. 12.3
G 10 Gabe DeVoe 6-4 Sr. 13.7
ABOUT CLEMSON (25-9): No. 5 seed Clemson advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1997 by beating No. 12 New Mexico State 79-68 and No. 4 Auburn 84-53 last week in San Diego. … The 31-point margin of victory over Auburn was Clemson’s biggest in an NCAA Tournament game and largest for the Tigers in any game against a Top 25 team. … Guard Gabe DeVoe scored 22 points in each of the first- and second-round games in San Diego and has eight games of 20-plus points this year, including seven in his last 14 games. He became the first Tiger to have consecutive 20-point games in one NCAA Tournament since Elden Campbell in 1989. DeVoe hit 6 of 9 threes against Auburn, most threes by a Tiger in an NCAA Tournament game. … Coach Brad Brownell has taken three schools to the NCAA Tournament: UNC Wilmington in 2003, Wright State in 2007 and Clemson in 2011 and 2018. … This is Clemson’s first NCAA appearance since 2011 when Brownell took the Tigers to the tournament in his first year at the school. … In 2011, No. 12 seed Clemson beat UAB 70-52 in the First Four, then lost to No. 5 West Virginia 84-76. …Clemson has advanced to the Elite Eight once (1980) and the Sweet 16 three of the previous 11 appearances in the NCAAs (1990 and 1997 in addition to 1980). … Marcquise Reed is the first Clemson player to have at least 500 points, 100 rebounds, 100 assists and 50 steals in the same season since Billy Williams in 1979-80. … Brownell is 149-112 in eight seasons at Clemson.
ABOUT KANSAS (29-7): KU and Clemson have yet to meet in men’s basketball. Under Bill Self, KU is 12-2 versus the ACC. …KU is 19-3 versus the NCAA Tournament field this season and 10-1 against the other 15 teams in the Sweet 16 (3-0 vs. West Virginia, 3-0 vs. Kansas State, 1-1 vs. Texas Tech, 1-0 vs. Kentucky, 1-0 vs. Syracuse and 1-0 vs. Texas A&M). … KU has 29 victories for the third-straight season and eighth time in Self’s 15 years at KU. … KU has advanced to its third-straight and 31st all-time NCAA Tournament Sweet 16. … Svi Mykhailiuk’s two threes against Seton Hall tied him with Jeff Boschee for second on KU’s single-season three-point list, now with 110. He needs one more three to tie Terry Brown’s single-season record of 111 set in 1991. …Malik Newman has scored 20 or more points four times in the last five games. He has also led KU in scoring in four games in that span after leading the Jayhawks in scoring twice in their first 31 games. Newman has made 38 of 52 shots (73 percent) during the Big 12 and NCAA Tournament games. He is 19 of 32 (59.4 percent) from three in the five games. … Devonté Graham has played 1,355 minutes in 2017-18, the most ever by a Jayhawk in a single season. … Graham had his streak of 35 straight games with at least one three snapped against Seton Hall (0 for 4). Jeff Boschee is KU's record holder at 36 straight games with at least one three pointer during the 2002 season.
