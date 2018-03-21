Podcast: On KU's potential path to the Final Four

In the latest SportsBeat KC podcast, Kansas City Star reporter Jesse Newell is joined by C.J. Moore of The Athletic as the two discuss the latest with the Kansas Jayhawks men's basketball team.
What are some of the takeaways from wins over Penn and Seton Hall in Wichita? And how does KU match up with Clemson and potentially Duke? The two also take Twitter questions, discussing Bill Self's reputation, rest, NCAA Tournament upsets and hot dogs.
Never miss a local story.
You can find the latest SportsBeat KC podcasts on iTunes. Look for new KU episodes each week.
Comments