USA Basketball reveals first-round foes for Self's Under 18 national team

The USA men’s Under 18 national basketball team, which will be coached by Kansas' Bill Self, will compete in Group A against the Dominican Republic, Panama and Puerto Rico in preliminary round play at the 2018 FIBA Americas Under 18 championship for men, USA basketball announced Tuesday.
Group B will consist of Argentina, host Canada, Chile and Ecuador.
“We have three outstanding teams in our side of the bracket,” said Self, who will serve as head coach of the USA U18 National Team, with Danny Manning and Anthony Grant working as assistants.
“But, with any tournament like this, it doesn't matter who you draw for the first round. If we want to win the USA's fifth-straight gold medal, we're going to have to play some very talented teams.”
The 2018 FIBA Americas U18 Championship for Men will be held June 10-16 in St. Catharines , Ontario. The top four teams will qualify for the 2019 FIBA U19 World Cup for Men.
After the June 10-12 round-robin preliminary games, teams will be seeded within each group. All eight teams advance to the June 14 quarterfinal games, with the semifinals on June 15 and finals on June 16.
Training camp for the 2018 USA Basketball Men's U18 National Team will be conducted from May 31 through June 2 at the United States Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo. Finalists will be announced on June 2. Athletes eligible for the team must be U.S. citizens who are 18 years old or younger (born on or after Jan. 1, 2000).
The Under 18 team will continue training June 3-8 in Colorado Springs before leaving for the FIBA Americas U18 Championship. The selection committee has not yet announced which players will be invited to try out for the U.S. team.
