KU's big men bring much to the table: 'We should challenge each other to compete'

Kansas basketball's big men sat near each other while fielding questions from media members in a cramped locker room last week at Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita.
Udoka Azubuike, Mitch Lightfoot, Silvio De Sousa, James Sosinski and Clay Young eavesdropped on conversations, and even interjected comments during mandatory interview sessions, giving the impression of one, big happy family.
“I think it’s because they want each other to do well,” KU big-man coach Norm Roberts said Monday, when asked how the bigs could seemingly get along so well off the court, easily forgetting all the hard fouls and physical inside play at practices and pickup games that start in the summer and stretch all the way through a marathon season.
“They understand even if they are competing hard in practice against each other, they are trying to help each other. The ultimate goal is for all to be successful. That’s what Coach (Bill Self) preaches all the time, that we should challenge each other to compete.”
Never miss a local story.
Roberts was receptive when asked to discuss KU’s individual bigs, starting with eligible scholarship frontcourt players Lightfoot, De Sousa and Azubuike.
“Mitch has made such great strides,” Roberts said of 6-foot-8, 210-pound sophomore Lightfoot. He averages 4.0 points and 3.2 rebounds with 54 blocked shots for the Jayhawks, who take a 29-7 record into Friday’s 6:07 p.m. NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 contest against Clemson at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb.
“Silvio, in limited time here, has been really good and gotten better,” Roberts noted of 6-9, 245-pound freshman De Sousa. He has averaged 3.5 points and 3.0 rebounds in 17 games.
Azubuike, a 7-foot, 280-pound sophomore who averages 13.2 points and 6.9 rebounds, “has gotten better and better every month," Roberts said. “He shoots his shot, whether it’s a dunk or jump hook. When he plays to his strengths, he’s hard to stop. When he does that, he shoots the high percentage (school-record 77.5 percent). The way Coach coaches, he plays to his strengths all the time.”
The other three bigs — including 6-9, 230-pound Memphis transfer Dedric Lawson, who can’t play in the NCAA Tournament as he completes a season in which he could practice but not play in games — do their work mostly at practice.
Senior walk-on Young, who has scored nine points and dished out eight assists in 71 minutes this season, is remembered for his work in a 76-60 win over Sweet 16 team Syracuse on Dec. 2 in Miami.
The 6-5, 205-pounder from Lansing had an assist in 12 minutes in that game and guarded 7-foot-2 Paschal Chukwu during a 16-4 KU run in the final 6:21 of the first half. That turned a narrow 19-17 KU lead into a 35-21 halftime advantage over the Orange.
“He was prepared, ready for the moment,” Roberts said of Young, who Self deemed the "MVP" of that game.
“He went in and made something happen, did good things. Anytime a kid prepares himself and has the chance to be in the moment, it’s something to be proud of. When we needed him most as a team, he stepped up.”
Sosinski, a 6-7, 250-pound sophomore football tight end, has four points and four rebounds in 8 minutes. He’s entered six games.
“Clay is good because he knows everything and how to help guys. James is great. He will be physical when we want him to be physical at practice. He has that thick body and competes hard,” Roberts said. “Those guys get beat up every day, yet come in with a great attitude and focus because they want to make the team better.”
Then there is Lawson, a junior who is projected to be a starter next season. He averaged 19.2 points and 9.9 boards as a sophomore for Memphis.
“Dedric has helped all our bigs, Doke, Silvio and Mitch, because he’s older and played a lot,” Roberts said. “I think he’ll be terrific because he can do so many things, inside and out. The reason Doke and Mitch have gotten better guarding ball screens, and Silvio, is because they have to guard Dedric 25 feet away (from the basket). He can shoot, pass, handle it and is strong inside.”
The Jayhawks' bigs are quick to praise each other.
“I’ll start with Dedric,” said Lightfoot, eager to comment about each KU big. “He’s a great scorer, crafty on defense, really knows how to defend, is hard to guard, let me tell you.
“Doke … obviously he’s huge. That’s not hard to see. He is really active, good at getting angles. You’ve got to be aware of that or he might get a quick, easy bucket. You’ve got to be aware at all times.
“Silvio is super-athletic, plays hard. Once he fully understands everything Coach wants, how to run the offenses and stuff like that, he’ll be hard to stop.
“Clay and James … those are the hardest guys to guard on our team. You may not see them a lot on the court (in games) but they will bust you up,” Lightfoot added, laughing. “Clay is the ultimate stretch-5, knows how to play, (gives) lots of head fakes. James is obviously a great player. He’s strong, has that football mentality, does a great job helping us get better.”
Realizing Young could hear every word he was saying in an interview in that downtown Wichita locker room, Lightfoot added of Young: “He guarded the 7-footer on Syracuse and guarded him well.
“That’s Clay’s job. Whenever you see a 7-footer in the game, beep, sub, Clay come in,” Lightfoot cracked.
Azubuike also provided a scouting report on KU’s scholarship bigs.
“Mitch is a good player, brings a lot to the table for the team,” Azubuike said. “He’s vocal, loud during practice. He always tries to help other people. He brings a lot of energy to the team.
“Silvio is pretty much the same. He’s learning the college game, trying to get used to it. He’s a big boy,” Azubuike added, “a strong inside presence who is going to help us.
And of Lawson … “Dedric is a skilled big man who can really stretch the floor. He can shoot the ball. He’s a really good player,” Azubuike said.
Roberts said the bottom line of the group is, “I always respect their effort and hard work and determination to get better because they all have gotten better. Our inside guys, probably because of depth, were considered a (team) weakness at one point. Now that perception is a stretch because our guys have gotten better and are getting better.”
Comments