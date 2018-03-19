"Nobody is going to know who I am:" Clemson coach on facing KU

Clemson coach Brad Brownell reached the Midwest Regional after his Tigers beat Auburn 84-53 in the NCAA Tournament second round on March 18, 2018. Clemson faces KU and Duke plays Syracuse in the other semifinal, all three coached by Hall of Famers.
NCAA Chris Fickett
Udoka Azubuike on his return

University of Kansas

Udoka Azubuike on his return

KU center Udoka Azubuike played three first-half minutes Thursday, March 15, 2018 vs. Penn in the NCAA Tournament, his first game since missing the Big 12 Tournament because of a strained knee ligament.