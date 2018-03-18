Top-seeded Jayhawks experience 'terrific' fans during their two wins in Wichita

Kansas’ basketball seniors have traveled to Wichita for “Barnstorming Tour” exhibitions almost every postseason since the Roy Williams era.
However, until Thursday and Saturday the Jayhawks hadn’t played an official game in the Air Capital since an 81-51 victory over the Shockers on Jan. 8, 1992, at Levitt Arena. KU had last played an NCAA Tournament contest in Kansas’ largest city in 1981, when the Jayhawks defeated Mississippi and Arizona State.
“I thought the fans were terrific,” said KU coach Bill Self. His top-seeded Jayhawks (29-7) defeated No. 16 Penn 76-60 in Thursday’s first-round game and No. 8 Seton Hall 83-79 in Saturday’s second round in front of passionate pro-KU crowds at Intrust Bank Arena.
“It’s just like having a home-court game,” noted senior point guard Devonté Graham. He scored eight points on an off-shooting night (1 of 7, 0 of 4 from three) with nine assists against Seton Hall after filling the stat sheet with 29 points, six assists, six rebounds and three steals versus Penn.
Never miss a local story.
“It’s great for people in Wichita who really don’t get to come out and see us. That’s the benefit of being a No. 1 seed. You get to play close to home,” Graham added.
Seton Hall wasn’t exactly intimidated by the crowd.
Angel Delgado scored 24 points and grabbed 23 rebounds, whiile Khadeen Carrington hit five threes and exploded for 26 of his 28 points the second half. Yet, the Pirates say they definitely noticed the support the fans provided to the Jayhawks.
“There’s a huge difference of being a 7 (seed) and then being an 8, because you are playing a road game when you're on the 8-9 line,” said Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard. “I think I watched Rhode Island versus Duke for a little bit, and I think that was in Pittsburgh (where Duke won, 87-62 on Saturday), and I don't know how many Duke graduates are in Pittsburgh, but that's more of a neutral-site game.
"I mean, this was a great environment. The Kansas fans are engaged. They're smart. They’re passionate. You can understand why it's such a great program,” Willard added.
Last postseason, KU defeated Purdue 98-66 in the Sweet 16, then lost 74-60 to Oregon in the Elite Eight in games played at the Sprint Center.
“I do think it's an advantage in certain stretches,” Self said of playing relatively close to Lawrence. The Jayhawks next travel to Omaha, Neb., where KU will meet either Auburn or Clemson in a Sweet 16 game on Friday.
“I don't think it's always an advantage," Self added. “I think sometimes playing at home can create a situation where there's added pressure. Last year we played in Kansas City and we had it rolling the first game. And it was jumping. And the second game we couldn't make a shot, and it was … I think the guys felt like that every fan was holding their breath every possession.
“It’s definitely more positive than not positive, without question. But I don't think it plays a huge role in certain segments of a game. But when you get rolling or you get on a little roll, it definitely gives you momentum, the fans do."
As far as possibly scheduling games in Wichita — where KU is 6-0 all-time in NCAA Tournament games — in the near future, Self has said in the past he has no interest in a series with Wichita State. He has left open the possibility of playing a nonconference game during the regular season at Intrust Bank Arena.
More on Delgado’s game
Delgado’s 23 rebounds were most against KU in an NCAA Tournament game. The previous high was 19 by Western Kentucky’s Jim McDaniels in 1971. The school record versus KU in any game is 27 rebounds, set by Bob Nordman of Saint Louis on Dec. 22, 1959, in St. Louis.
Delgado’s 23 rebounds tied for third-most in an NCAA Tournament game since the creation of divisions I, II and III in 1973. Michigan’s Phil Hubbard grabbed 26 rebounds against Detroit Mercy in 1977; North Carolina State’s Tom Burleson had 24 versus Providence in 1974; and Indiana’s Kent Benson had 23 versus Kentucky in 1975.
The 20/20 game was first in the NCAA Tournament since Tyler Zeller of North Carolina scored 20 points with 22 boards against Ohio in 2012.
“He had his way with us the first half,” Self said. Delgado, a 6-10 senior from Bajos De Haina, Dominican Republic, scored 12 points and grabbed 12 boards as the Pirates trailed KU 31-26 at the break.
“The second half, I thought Doke (Udoka Azubuike, who had 10 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks) defended him pretty well. Of the 24 he got, he probably got six or eight on Doke and the rest were on our other guys. We thought our best chance was to put a heavy body on him.”
Delgado was impressed with the 7-foot Azubuike, who suffered a sprained ACL on March 6 and played just 3 minutes in Thursday’s win over Penn.
“You’ve got to give him credit. He's a big guy — big, big guy, trust me,” Delgado said. “But at the same time they kind of slowed (the offense) with him, too. He's an unbelievable player. He did a great job with his bad knee. We are both competitive guys, so we just fight the whole game.”
Pirates coach Willard expects to see Delgado in the NBA.
“They (scouts) all say the same thing to me. They love his motor. They love his competitiveness. You put him on the roster and you're going to win a lot of games,” Willard said. “He's a coach's dream, because he shows up every day. He practices hard. He works hard. He's a great teammate.
“And then when the ball is tipped, he's going to get you nine, 10 offensive rebounds (nine against KU). He's going to get you some putbacks. He's going to get you extra possessions. And he's gotten really good defensively. So I think he's just one of those guys that wins you games.”
More on Carrington’s game
Senior guard Carrington’s 26 second-half points were the most by an opposing player against KU since Texas’ J’Covan Brown scored 29 in the second half on March 3, 2012. Carrington’s nine field goals in the second half were the most by a Kansas foe since Texas’ Kevin Durant made 10 in the first half on March 3, 2007.
“Fortunately for us, he only played 11 minutes the first half because of fouls,” Self said. Carrington missed two shots and made two free throws in that 11-minute span. In the second half, he was 9 of 11 overall and 5 of 6 from three.
“We’ll defend better (in the future),” Self added.
Svi closes in on record
Svi Mykhailiuk’s two threes against Seton Hall tied him with Jeff Boschee for second on KU’s single-season three-point list at 110. Mykhailiuk needs one to tie Terry Brown’s record set in 1991.
Comments