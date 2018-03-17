KU's Graham passes concussion protocol after getting hit in head by Azubuike

SHARE COPY LINK KU guard Devonte' Graham said he hit his forehead running into Udoka Azubuike late in the first half of the Jayhawks' NCAA Tournament victory over Seton Hall on March 17, 2018, "went black for a little second" and went into concussion protocol. Chris Fickett

KU guard Devonte' Graham said he hit his forehead running into Udoka Azubuike late in the first half of the Jayhawks' NCAA Tournament victory over Seton Hall on March 17, 2018, "went black for a little second" and went into concussion protocol. Chris Fickett