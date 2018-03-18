Analysis: KU beats Seton Hall, advances to NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

The Star's Jesse Newell and Sam Mellinger break down the KU Jayhawks' 83-79 victory over Seton Hall in the NCAA Tournament second round on March 17, 2018 in Wichita, Kansas.
Chris Fickett
Udoka Azubuike on his return

University of Kansas

KU center Udoka Azubuike played three first-half minutes Thursday, March 15, 2018 vs. Penn in the NCAA Tournament, his first game since missing the Big 12 Tournament because of a strained knee ligament.

Udoka Azubuike on his knee injury

University of Kansas

KU center Udoka Azubuike practiced the day before the Jayhawks open the NCAA Tournament against Penn in Wichita, wearing a brace because of a strained knee ligament. KU coach Bill Self says it will be a game-time decision if Azubuike can play.