KU's Svi Mykhailiuk and Mitch Lightfoot on reaching Sweet 16

Kansas guard Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk and forward Mitch Lightfoot are moving on to the Sweet 16 after a victory over Seton Hall in the NCAA Tournament on March 17, 2018 in Wichita.
Udoka Azubuike on his return

University of Kansas

KU center Udoka Azubuike played three first-half minutes Thursday, March 15, 2018 vs. Penn in the NCAA Tournament, his first game since missing the Big 12 Tournament because of a strained knee ligament.