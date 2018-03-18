Udoka Azubuike on KU's victory over Seton Hall

KU guard Devonte' Graham said he hit his forehead running into Udoka Azubuike late in the first half of the Jayhawks' NCAA Tournament victory over Seton Hall on March 17, 2018, "went black for a little second" and went into concussion protocol.
Seton Hall faces Kansas in the NCAA Tournament second round on March 17, 2018 in Wichita. The day before the matchup, Pirates players praised the Jayhawks and their four-guard offense led by Devonte' Graham.
KU guard Devonte' Graham and coach Bill Self described the challenges the Jayhawks will face in their NCAA Tournament second round game against the Seton Hall Pirates on March 17, 2018 in Wichita, Kansas.
Devonte' Graham, at 23, is the oldest player on the KU basketball team, older than the NFL's leading rusher last season, the Chiefs' Kareem Hunt. Jayhawks teammate Malik Newman informs Graham, who is a Cowboys fan, of this fact.
Udoka Azubuike expects to play in the Jayhawks' NCAA Tournament second-round game against Seton Hall on March 17, 2018 at Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita. KU coach Bill Self says Azubuike is not 100 percent but hopes he could play 15 minutes.
KU center Udoka Azubuike played three first-half minutes Thursday, March 15, 2018 vs. Penn in the NCAA Tournament, his first game since missing the Big 12 Tournament because of a strained knee ligament.
KU forward Mitch Lightfoot placed Kansas into the second round on a NCAA Tournament bracket inside Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita after the Jayhawks' 76-60 victory over Penn on Thursday, March 15, 2018.