Malik Newman on Devonte' Graham: "No matter what happens, I've got his back"

KU guard Malik Newman scored 28 points in the Jayhawks' NCAA Tournament second-round win over Seton Hall on March 17, 2018. Newman said he was happy to pick up senior Devonte' Graham, who struggled.
Chris Fickett
Udoka Azubuike on his return

KU center Udoka Azubuike played three first-half minutes Thursday, March 15, 2018 vs. Penn in the NCAA Tournament, his first game since missing the Big 12 Tournament because of a strained knee ligament.