Quick scout: One key factor in KU-Seton Hall that might be getting overlooked

Before every KU men’s basketball game, The Star’s Jesse Newell previews the Jayhawks’ upcoming opponent with a scouting report and prediction.

Saturday's game: No. 1 seed Kansas vs. No. 8 seed Seton Hall, 6:10 p.m., Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita

TV: TBS

Opponent’s record: 22-11

KenPom (Ken Pomeroy) Ranking: 26

Point spread: KU by 5.

3 Strengths

▪Interior scoring: Seton Hall is 71st when it comes to frequency of shots at the rim and also an above-average finishing team there.

▪Offensive rebounding: Led by Angel Delgado, Seton Hall ranks 27th nationally in O-board percentage.

▪Fouls ... both ends: The Pirates do a goob job of avoiding whistles and also are better than average offensively when it comes to drawing them. That was important against NC State on Thursday, as they outshot the Wolfpack, 39-27, at the line.

3 Weaknesses

▪Defensive pressure: Seton Hall was extremely passive defensively during conference play, ranking last in the Big East in defensive turnover percentage. In other words, KU should be able to run its weaving half-court offense without much resistance on the perimeter.

▪Three-point frequency: The Pirates rank 99th in three-point percentage, but that number's a bit misleading because of shot selection. Seton Hall is 291st in three-point rate, meaning outside shots are not a main a part of the offense.





▪Transition defense: This isn't a glaring deficiency, but Seton Hall allows more transition opportunities than an average team.





3 Players to Watch

6-foot-10 forward Angel Delgado (No. 31)

Seton Hall's Angel Delgado

Plus: Elite rebounder on both ends

Plus: Draws fouls often

Plus: Gets high volume of shots close to rim

Plus: Synergy's logs list him as "excellent" overall defender

Minus: Poor free-throw shooter

Minus: Not as efficient as you'd expect because of so-so shooting numbers at rim and in mid-range

6-foot-6 forward Desi Rodriguez (No. 20)





Seton Hall's Desi Rodriguez

Plus: Takes on largest offensive load for Seton Hall

Plus: Can create for himself inside and is well-above-average shooter at rim and in mid-range

Plus: Has made 38 percent of threes while attempting a high number of them

Plus: Efficient player who doesn't turn it over often

Minus: Doesn't get to free-throw line as often as you'd expect

Minus: Synergy lists him as "below average" defender who especially struggles in pick-and-roll situations

6-foot-4 guard Khadeen Carrington (No. 0)

Seton Hall's Khadeen Carrington

Plus: Team's best passer

Plus: Creates contact often and is 84-percent free-throw shooter

Plus: Average three-point shooter, so have to respect him on perimeter

Minus: Shoots way too many pull-ups in mid-range





Minus: Has worst shooting percentage out of rotation players because of his tendency to force shots inside

Prediction

The unquestioned story line is how much KU center Udoka Azubuike will be able to play against Seton Hall's interior-focused team.

Coach Bill Self is hoping for 15 to 20 minutes, though that number will obviously be mostly dependent on how Azubuike feels.

KU fans could talk themselves into disliking the matchup for this reason. Mitch Lightfoot will be undersized, while Silvio De Sousa is still inexperienced and foul prone. If Azubuike is limited, the Jayhawks have no perfect solution defensively against the Pirates.

But that also, to me, would be a limited view.

KU still has won games like this all season by running efficient offense while making life difficult on opponents' big men. Seton Hall's defensive tendencies also don't seem too restrictive for KU, as the Pirates allow an above-average number of three-pointers while also struggling at times to get back in transition.

I also think the Vegas line might not be giving the location enough credit. KenPom's projection has KU winning by four in a "neutral" setting, but based on Thursday's atmosphere, the Jayhawks probably should get a couple extra points simply because this is at worst a "semi-home" game, which could help the team get a call or two more.

There's also this: Seton Hall has not always been the best team at fighting through adversity this season. The team is 5-6 on the road, which included disappointing performances in losses at Rutgers, Georgetown and Marquette. Will the Pirates be able to get things turned in those moments when the Jayhawks build momentum?

In the end, I see this as a game where KU's offense will get to play to its strengths while not being forced out of what it does best. There might be some defensive issues, but the Jayhawks have outscored those before.

I think we'll see that again Saturday.

Kansas 85, Seton Hall 75

Jesse’s pick to cover spread: Kansas

Hawk to Rock

Seton Hall struggles in pick-and-roll defense and also doesn't always get out to three-point shooters. No need to overthink this one: Devonté Graham should be KU's go-to guy Saturday.

Last game prediction: Kansas 84, Penn 63 (Actual: KU 76-60)

2017-18 record vs. spread: 17-17

Last four seasons’ record vs. spread: 75-60-3