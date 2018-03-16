Kansas-Seton Hall lineups, tipoff time, TV information, facts and figures

No. 1 seed Kansas vs. No. 8 seed Seton Hall
WHEN/WHERE: 6:10 p.m., Saturday, at Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita
TV/RADIO: TBS; WHB (810 AM)
PROJECTED LINEUPS
P
No.
Kansas
Ht.
Yr.
PPG
F
44
Mitch Lightfoot
6-8
So.
4.0
G
10
Svi Mykhailiuk
6-8
Sr.
15.0
G
14
Malik Newman
6-3
So.
13.0
G
4
Devonté Graham
6-2
Sr.
17.6
G
2
Lagerald Vick
6-5
Jr.
12.1
P
No.
Seton Hall
Ht.
Yr.
PPG
F
1
Michael Nzei
6-8
Jr.
3.9
C
31
Angel Delgado
6-10
Sr.
13.3
G/F
22
Myles Cale
6-5
Fr.
4.4
G
0
Khadeen Carrington
6-4
Sr.
15.2
G
13
Myles Powell
6-2
So.
15.5
ABOUT SETON HALL (22-11): The Pirates defeated Texas Tech 89-79 on Nov. 30 in New York and won 79-77 at Louisville on Dec. 3. … Seton Hall lost a pair of games to No. 1 seed Villanova — 92-76 on Feb. 4 at Nova and 69-68 in overtime on Feb. 28 at Seton Hall. … Seton Hall’s 94-83 first-round NCAA victory over North Carolina State marked the Pirates’ first NCAA Tournament win since 2004, snapping a four-game losing streak in March Madness. The Pirates are now 16-11 all-time in 12 apperances in the NCAA Tournament. … Seton Hall lost in the first round each of the last two years.… Seton Hall has three wins as a No. 8 seed. The Pirates beat UTEP in 1988 and Arizona in 2004. … Seton Hall’s 31 made free throws vs. N.C. State were a season high, exceeding the 25 they made at Butler in January. … Coach Kevin Willard is 150-113 with the Pirates and 195-162 overall. … Desi Rodriguez had a career-high 33 points on Feb. 18 against DePaul. Delgado is 17th all-time in Seton Hall scoring history (1,569). … Seton Hall’s senior class of Khadeen Carrington, Angel Delgado, Ismael Sanogo and Rodriguez has reached three NCAA Tournaments and won the school’s third Big East tournament title in program history. The four have combined to score more than 5,400 points and grab more than 3,000 rebounds in more than 13,500 minutes of court time throughout the last four seasons. … The Pirates ended the regular season receiving votes in the AP Top 25 poll. Earlier this season Seton Hall was No. 13 in the rankings, the highest since Jan. 2, 2001. Seton Hall has been in the weekly national rankings 111 times in program history, and 11 times this season.
ABOUT KANSAS (28-7): KU is 1-1 all-time against Seton Hall. The Pirates defeated KU 92-81 in the 1988 Great Alaska Shootout. KU won 80-62 in the 2001 Maui Invitational. … KU has 28 victories for the third-straight season and the ninth time in coach Bill Self's 15 seasons with the Jayhawks. … Devonte’ Graham (101) and Svi Myhkailiuk (108) have reached 100 three-pointers in 2017-18, marking the first time in program history two Jayhawks have cashed 100 threes in the same season. … Kansas has now hit seven or more threes in 30 of its 35 games, which includes each of the Jayhawks’ last 10 games. … Graham’s 29 points against Penn on Thursday marked the most by a Jayhawk in an NCAA Tournament game since Sherron Collins scored 32 points in a first-round win over North Dakota State on March 25, 2009. … Graham moved into a tie with Kevin Pritchard for 13th place on KU’s all-time scoring list (1,692 points). … Graham is fifth on KU’s assist list (610). … Graham has made at least one three in 35 straight games, just one shy of tying Jeff Boschee’s record of 36 consecutive games with a three during 2001-02. … Mitch Lightfoot had a career-high 11 rebounds against Penn. He was one point from his first double double. … KU is 104-45 all-time in the NCAA Tourney. KU is 5-0 all-time in tourney games played in Wichita. The last time KU was in an NCAA Tournament game in Wichita was 1981. …Mykhailiuk's 108 threes are three shy of Terry Brown’s single-season record of 111 threes in 1990-91.
