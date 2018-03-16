Azubuike, Jayhawks face stern test in Seton Hall big man Delgado

Kansas center Udoka Azubuike applied ice to his left knee as he spoke with reporters for 40 minutes Friday afternoon in a cramped locker room at Intrust Bank Arena.
“It hurts a little bit, not bad,” said the 7-foot, 280-pound sophomore from Delta, Nigeria, happy to report he had just completed his first full practice with the Jayhawks since spraining the medial collateral ligament 10 days ago.
“It was not like a long practice (but) I pretty much did it all,” Azubuike added. He obeyed orders “from the doctor, trainer and coach who said, ‘You’ve got to go out there and give it your all. Play so we can see how you feel.’
“I talked to the doctor and tried to do as much as I can. It felt really good," he declared.
Never miss a local story.
News of Azubuike’s improved physical condition — coach Bill Self says Azubuike might play as many as 15 to 20 minutes in Saturday’s second-round NCAA Tournament game (6:10 p.m., TBS) between No. 1 seed KU (28-7) and No. 8 Seton Hall (22-11) — has come at a crucial time for the Jayhawks.
On Saturday, KU’s bigs will go against Angel Delgado, the top rebounder, both single-season and career, in Big East history.
“Doke did great (Friday). I think he just let it go. I don’t think he was really worried about his knee,” KU sophomore guard Malik Newman said of Azubuike, who played 3 minutes in Thursday’s 76-60 first-round victory over Penn.
Newman added, “I’m proud of him. It looked like he was out there having fun today.”
“He looks way better, especially from last week. He was out there jumping, dunking. He did say he felt great. It’s a good sign,” said senior point guard Devonté Graham. “It was good for him and his confidence. He felt like now he knows his knee can hold up.”
The Azubuike-Delgado matchup was on the media's minds Friday, the topic addressed by players and coaches from both teams. Both players average 13.3 points a game. Azubuike grabs 6.9 rebounds per contest, while Delgado, a 6-10, 245-pound senior from the Dominican Republic, secures 11.5 boards per outing.
Sixth in the country in rebounds per game this season, Delgado is 10th in NCAA history with 1,432.
“I have the best rebounder in college basketball by far,” Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard said Friday. “For four years he’s been the best rebounder in college basketball.
“For us, everything goes through him. He’s such a good passer. He can score down low for us. He’s carried the load for us for four years.”
Seton Hall, which has high scoring guards in Desi Rodriguez (17.9 points per game), Myles Powell (15.5) and Khadeen Carrington (15.2), obviously is not a one-man show.
But Delgado stands out in scouting reports.
“Another reason why Doke is important is because he (Delgado) can put an entire team in foul trouble,” Self said. Delgado hit 5 of 8 free throws in Thursday’s 94-83 first-round victory over North Carolina State. As a team, the Pirates cashed 31 of 39 free throws to the Wolfpack’s 16 of 27.
“You go from 10 to 15 fouls, if we're able to play our full complement of guys. He can shoot (50.1 percent to Azubuike’s 77.4 mark). He's a terrific passer (89 assists, 81 turnovers). He's one of the best passing bigs we've gone against all year.
“And he's a workhorse. He never quits trying to wedge or get position for rebounds. He’s a professional rebounder. He knows how to read a ball coming off a rim. He knows how to create space. And few, if any, that do it any better than him. So he'd pose a problem for anybody.”
Even for Azubuike?
“He’s a monster of a man,” Willard said of KU’s big man. “They do a great job working the high/low package when he is in the game. They play a different style (with Azubuike in the game). We’ll prepare more for without him. I don’t know how much he’ll play. If he plays 10, 15 minutes, that’s a huge 10, 15 minutes they can go inside.”
Self said Azubuike “is ready to go. He is not going to be ready to go and start and play 30 minutes. He may go only 3 minutes at a time because of conditioning. I thought he looked good today. We threw him lobs. We did a lot of things to make him go get it, give him some confidence. He did a good job with that.
“He’s not 100 percent by any stretch. We anticipate him being available tomorrow in a way that you can actually play him to try to win the game. It may not be 25 or 30 minutes, but we should get some competitive minutes out of him that hopefully will definitely help our team.”
Self said Azubuike, Mitch Lightfoot and Silvio De Sousa “are all going to be vital, no question. Delgado … he’s a different dude. We’ve played against some good bigs this year. We haven’t played against anybody that’s a combination of a good big that’s the force, and the scorer and rebounder that he is, and the passer. He’s a complete player. We’ll have our hands full with whoever is guarding him.”
Of KU’s inside players, Delgado said: “They’re physical. That’s how they play. That’s how we like to play. That’s why it’s going to be a great matchup.”
The winner will advance to the Sweet 16 next Friday in Omaha, Neb.
“We watched film. They’ve got a good team,” Graham said of Seton Hall. “They can shoot the ball (79.5 points per game on 46.9 percent shooting). From a physical standpoint they remind me of West Virginia. We’ve played physical teams before (beating West Virginia three times). We’re ready.”
Of the West Virginia comparison, Self said: “You look at Delgado. Could he be comparable to (Sagaba) Konate? Even though they're different skill sets and everything, but inside presence (is similar). And their guards are very physical, much like (Jevon) Carter and (Daxter) Miles. So I'd say that's fair. The way they go about doing their business is different. But I think from a physical standpoint they certainly kind of look that role.”
Comments