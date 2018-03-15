Devonte’ Graham on helping Lagerald Vick

KU guard Devonte' Graham led the Jayhawks with 29 points in a 76-60 victory over Penn in the first round of the NCAA Tournament but was assisted by Lagerald Vick in the second half.
Chris Fickett
Udoka Azubuike on his return

University of Kansas

Udoka Azubuike on his return

KU center Udoka Azubuike played three first-half minutes Thursday, March 15, 2018 vs. Penn in the NCAA Tournament, his first game since missing the Big 12 Tournament because of a strained knee ligament.

Udoka Azubuike on his knee injury

University of Kansas

Udoka Azubuike on his knee injury

KU center Udoka Azubuike practiced the day before the Jayhawks open the NCAA Tournament against Penn in Wichita, wearing a brace because of a strained knee ligament. KU coach Bill Self says it will be a game-time decision if Azubuike can play.