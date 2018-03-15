Devonte’ Graham on helping Lagerald Vick

KU forward Mitch Lightfoot placed Kansas into the second round on a NCAA Tournament bracket inside Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita after the Jayhawks' 76-60 victory over Penn on Thursday, March 15, 2018.
KU center Udoka Azubuike played three first-half minutes Thursday, March 15, 2018 vs. Penn in the NCAA Tournament, his first game since missing the Big 12 Tournament because of a strained knee ligament.
Penn senior Sam Jones and KU sophomore Mitch Lightfoot both attended Gilbert Christian High School near Phoenix but didn't play together. They are friends, however, and work out and fish in the offseason.
KU center Udoka Azubuike practiced the day before the Jayhawks open the NCAA Tournament against Penn in Wichita, wearing a brace because of a strained knee ligament. KU coach Bill Self says it will be a game-time decision if Azubuike can play.