Bill Self says he's been to more pleasant dental appointments than his game against Penn

KU forward Mitch Lightfoot placed Kansas into the second round on a NCAA Tournament bracket inside Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita after the Jayhawks' 76-60 victory over Penn on Thursday, March 15, 2018.
Penn senior Sam Jones and KU sophomore Mitch Lightfoot both attended Gilbert Christian High School near Phoenix but didn't play together. They are friends, however, and work out and fish in the offseason.
KU center Udoka Azubuike practiced the day before the Jayhawks open the NCAA Tournament against Penn in Wichita, wearing a brace because of a strained knee ligament. KU coach Bill Self says it will be a game-time decision if Azubuike can play.
KU senior Devonté Graham spoke about freshman Silvio De Sousa in the Jayhawks' locker room following their victory over West Virginia in the Big 12 Tournament championship game on Saturday, March 10, 2018, at the Sprint Center in Kansas City.