Bill Self says he's been to more pleasant dental appointments than his game against Penn

Kansas men's basketball coach talks about how his team overcame a 10-point first-half deficit to upend pesky 16-seed Penn 76-60 in the 2018 NCAA Tournament's Midwest Regional at Intrust Bank Arena.
Jaime Green
Udoka Azubuike on his knee injury

University of Kansas

KU center Udoka Azubuike practiced the day before the Jayhawks open the NCAA Tournament against Penn in Wichita, wearing a brace because of a strained knee ligament. KU coach Bill Self says it will be a game-time decision if Azubuike can play.