Kansas-Penn lineups, tipoff, TV information, facts and figures

Kansas vs Penn
WHEN/WHERE: 1 p.m. Thursday at Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita
TV/RADIO: TBS; WHB (810 AM)
PROJECTED LINEUPS
P
No.
Kansas
Ht.
Yr.
PPG
F
44
Mitch Lightfoot
6-8
So.
3.9
G
10
Svi Mykhailiuk
6-8
Sr.
15.1
G
14
Malik Newman
6-3
So.
13.1
G
4
Devonté Graham
6-2
Sr.
17.3
G
2
Lagerald Vick
6-5
Jr.
12.0
P
No.
Penn
Ht.
Yr.
PPG
F
25
AJ Brodeur
6-8
So.
13.1
F
0
Max Rothschild
6-8
Jr.
7.8
G
4
Darnell Foreman
6-1
Sr.
10.7
G
21
Ryan Betley
6-5
So.
14.5
G
2
Antonio Woods
6-1
Jr.
7.6
ABOUT PENN (24-8): The Quakers defeated UMKC 68-65 on Nov. 22 in the third-place game of the Gulf Coast Showcase in Florida. … No. 1 seed Villanova beat Penn 90-62 on Nov. 29 at Nova. … Penn defeated Dayton 78-70 on Dec. 9 in Ohio. … No No. 16 seed has ever defeated a No. 1 in NCAA Tourney history, a span of 33 years and 132 games. … Penn coach Steve Donahue is 0-1 versus KU. He coached Cornell in the Big Red’s 71-66 loss to the Jayhawks on Jan. 7, 2010, at Allen Fieldhouse. Ryan Wittman missed a potential game-tying three-pointer in the final 15 seconds. … Penn is making its 24th appearance in the NCAA Tournament, but the first since the 2006-07 season. The 11-year drought is the program’s longest since Penn made the tourney in 1970 after a 17-year absence. … Penn is a 16 seed for the second time. The Quakers were a 16 in 1987 and lost to top seed North Carolina, 113-82. … Penn is 3-10 against teams in the Big 12. Three of those losses were in the NCAAs. Kansas State beat Penn 69-62 in 1975, Oklahoma State stopped Penn 77-63 in 2002 and Texas tripped the Quakers 60-52 in 2006. … Darnell Foreman has scored in double figures in five straight games. … Eight different players have led Penn in scoring in a game this season. … Penn’s field goal percentage over the last seven games is 51.5.
ABOUT KANSAS (27-7): KU, which is making its 47th NCAA Tournament appearance, is 103-45 all-time in the event. … Kansas’ 29 consecutive NCAA tourney appearances, beginning in 1990, is the nation’s longest active streak and the longest in NCAA history. … Kansas is 17-3 this season against the 2018 NCAA Tournament field. … Kansas has a 4-0 record in NCAA tourney games played in Wichita. The last time KU was in an NCAA Tournament game in Wichita was 1981. … Kansas has won its last 11 first-round games, a string that started in 2007. … KU leads the all-time series against Penn, 3-0. KU defeated the Quakers 89-71 on Dec. 8, 1997, in the Franklin Bank Classic in Washington, D.C. The following season, KU won 61-56 on Nov. 17, 1998, at the Palestra in Philadelphia. KU also won 105-59 on Jan. 4, 2000, at Allen Fieldhouse. … Kansas coach Bill Self is 1-0 against Penn, having defeated the Quakers 78-71 on Nov. 22, 2001, in Las Vegas, while he was head coach at Illinois. … KU senior Svi Mykhailiuk made four three-pointers against West Virginia and passed Billy Thomas for No. 3 on KU’s single-season three-point field goals list (106). He is five shy of tying Terry Brown’s single-season record of 111 threes set in 1990-91.
