Bill Self to coach USA Basketball U18 team this summer ... along with an old friend

Bill Self has an additional job title this summer: coach for USA Basketball's U18 team.
Purdue coach Matt Painter — chair of the USA Basketball junior national team committee — announced Self's selection to the U18 staff Tuesday. The KU coach will be joined by assistants Anthony Grant (Dayton) and Danny Manning (Wake Forest) as the United States goes for its fifth straight gold medal in the FIBA Americas tournament that will take place June 11-17 in St. Catherines, Canada.
"It's an honor to be selected to coach, and I look forward to working with Danny and Anthony and the young men that will represent the USA in the U18 competition," Self said. "It's something I've wanted to do for a while, and I'm really looking forward to it."
Manning previously worked under Self for nine seasons at KU before becoming coach at Tulsa and then Wake Forest.
"To have a chance to be an assistant on Bill's staff again is something I am really excited about," Manning said. "There will be a lot of familiarity with coach Self after working with him for so many years, and he is a very good friend of mine."
The U18 training camp will be from May 31 through June 2 at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo. Finalists for the team are expected to be announced on June 2.
The team will then train in Colorado Springs from June 3-8 before competition begins the next week. There will be eight national teams in the 2018 FIBA Americas U18 Championship, with those rosters coming from North, South and Central America and the Caribbean.
The top four finishers advance to the 2019 FIBA U19 World Cup.
"The leadership of Bill, Anthony and Danny will be instrumental in the development of the U18 national team," Painter said. "They are outstanding leaders that get the most from the players they coach and will be able to continue the success that the U18 team has experienced on the global level."
