Malik Newman’s late surge spurs KU past Baylor, 70-67

1:20 KU's Self explained ‘optimism’ Billy Preston would be cleared to play in December Pause

2:01 Silvio De Sousa on choosing to play for KU basketball this season

2:20 KU coach Bill Self on the Jayhawks' win over Baylor

1:20 Bill Self’s observations on the game and his unique clothes

1:41 Bill Self says Svi Mykhailiuk played best game of his career at West Virginia

0:14 High school star Zion Williamson throws down 360 slam dunk

1:22 What does KU coach Bill Self think of Silvio De Sousa?

0:53 Watch UMKC’s game-winning shot

7:56 Touching tribute from Guatemala caps remembrance of Mike McGraw