Malik Newman set for his first Sunflower Showdown: ‘The Missouri game times 10’

0:38 Bill Self: K-State is Jayhawks’ biggest rival Pause

0:45 Is Taylor Swift using the Verified Fan program as a money-grab?

2:11 Sisters put meat on the table with their guns

1:46 What does KU coach Bill Self think about Malik Newman's breakout game?

2:32 Svi Mykhailiuk on if he traveled before game winner: 'I don't know'

1:38 KU guard Sam Cunliffe on making most of playing time

1:12 KU guard Malik Newman on breakout game vs. Iowa State

2:42 Bill Self gives latest on Billy Preston, Silvio De Sousa: KU still waiting

1:58 Trump denies offensive comment but Illinois senator confirms the remarks