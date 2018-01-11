Former KU guard Frank Mason of Sacramento Kings to miss time with foot injury

Sacramento Kings rookie Frank Mason, who has been sidelined since suffering a foot injury on Dec. 31, has been diagnosed with a partial tear of the right plantar fascia and will be re-evaluated in four to six weeks, the Kings announced Thursday.
Mason, a second-round 2017 NBA Draft pick out of Kansas, has missed the last four games. He is averaging 7.6 points and 2.9 assists per game in 29 games. Mason, college basketball’s consensus player of the year last season has started two games for Sacramento in the NBA this season.
Mason hurt his foot in a game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Dec. 31. According to sactownroyalty.com, he fell awkwardly while trying to grab a rebound on a missed free throw.
“Originally diagnosed as a right-heel contusion, Mason went in for the MRI after traditional treatments failed to show improvement,” the website indicated.
Graham on Wooden list
Meanwhile, in other KU point-guard news, KU senior Devonté Graham on Thursday was named to the 25-player Wooden Award midseason top 25. Graham is averaging a team-leading 18.1 points per game with 120 assists, 42 turnovers. Landry Shamet of Wichita State, Mo Bamba of Texas, Jevon Carter of West Virginia and Trae Young of Oklahoma are also on the list.
