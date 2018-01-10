KU football captain announces he’s returning for senior season

Kansas football defensive lineman and team captain Daniel Wise will return for his senior season after considering an early jump to the NFL.
Wise, a 6-foot-3, 290-pound tackle from Lewisville, Texas, posted the words “Unfinished Business” in a Tweet on Wednesday night. A KU spokesperson later said that Wise had confirmed to the team he was coming back.
After posting 53 tackles and seven sacks in 2017, Wise was an all-Big 12 first-team selection by the coaches.
The announcement is big news for KU’s defense, which lost junior defensive end Dorance Armstrong last week when he declared for the pros.
“Cannot put into words how valuable Daniel is to our program — an outstanding leader with a tremendous work ethic and an infectious personality!!” KU coach David Beaty tweeted Wednesday night. “It’s an honor to be your coach — Looking forward to seeing you out there in the Crimson and Blue again in 2018.”
