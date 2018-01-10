More Videos

What does KU coach Bill Self think about Malik Newman's breakout game? 1:46

What does KU coach Bill Self think about Malik Newman's breakout game?

Pause
Bill Self gives latest on Billy Preston, Silvio De Sousa: KU still waiting 2:42

Bill Self gives latest on Billy Preston, Silvio De Sousa: KU still waiting

KU coach Bill Self unveils new squad at summer camp 2:48

KU coach Bill Self unveils new squad at summer camp

A (way too) early look at the 2017-18 Kansas Jayhawks basketball team 2:06

A (way too) early look at the 2017-18 Kansas Jayhawks basketball team

Photo renderings of KU's Memorial Stadium, Allen Fieldhouse renovations 1:09

Photo renderings of KU's Memorial Stadium, Allen Fieldhouse renovations

KU coach Bill Self on the Jayhawks' loss to Texas Tech 2:21

KU coach Bill Self on the Jayhawks' loss to Texas Tech

Pistol packin’ grandma carries for personal safety 1:37

Pistol packin’ grandma carries for personal safety

It’s on! Children vs. police officers in snowball fight 0:52

It’s on! Children vs. police officers in snowball fight

Woman says she witnessed police shooting 2:25

Woman says she witnessed police shooting

Police investigate death of woman in Overland Park; husband jailed 0:26

Police investigate death of woman in Overland Park; husband jailed

  • KU guard Malik Newman on breakout game vs. Iowa State

    Jayhawks sophomore guard Malik Newman sparks KU win over Iowa State on Tuesday night at Allen Fieldhouse.

KU guard Malik Newman on breakout game vs. Iowa State

Jayhawks sophomore guard Malik Newman sparks KU win over Iowa State on Tuesday night at Allen Fieldhouse.
Rich Sugg The Kansas City Star