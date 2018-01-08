Kansas-Iowa State basketball preview: TV, time and projected lineups

Iowa State at No. 12 Kansas
WHEN/WHERE: 8 p.m. Tuesday at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence
TV/RADIO: ESPN2; WHB (810 AM)
PROJECTED LINEUPS
P
No.
Iowa State
Ht.
Yr.
PPG
F
2
Cameron Lard
6-9
Fr.
11.1
F
33
Solomon Young
6-8
So.
7.3
G
4
Donovan Jackson
6-2
Sr.
16.7
G
1
Nick Weiler-Babb
6-5
Jr.
12.3
G
5
Lindell Wigginton
6-2
Fr.
14.8
P
No.
Kansas
Ht.
Yr.
PPG
C
35
Udoka Azubuike
7-0
So.
14.9
G
10
Svi Mykhailiuk
6-8
Sr.
16.5
G
0
Marcus Garrett
6-5
Fr.
3.9
G
4
Devonté Graham
6-2
Sr.
18.6
G
2
Lagerald Vick
6-5
Jr.
15.7
ABOUT IOWA STATE (9-5, 0-3): In nonconference play, Iowa State lost to Missouri (74-59) and Milwaukee (74-56) and defeated Appalachian State (104-98), Tulsa (80-78), Boise State (75-64), Western Illinois (70-45), Northern Illinois (94-80), Iowa (84-78), Alcorn State (78-58), Northern Iowa (76-65) and Maryland-Eastern Shore (55-49). … In the Big 12, the Cyclones have lost to Kansas State (91-75), Texas (74-70, OT) and Oklahoma State (96-87, OT). … This is the first time under third-year coach Steve Prohm that Iowa State has lost three straight games. The last three-game losing streak came in 2013-14, when the Cyclones finished 28-8 and advanced to the Sweet 16. … Donovan Jackson scored 30 points Saturday in a loss at Oklahoma State. He was 6 of 8 from three. Jackson has scored 24 or more points in seven games. It was was his fourth game this season with at least six three-pointers. He has averaged 23.2 points in games played away from Hilton Coliseum. … Lindell Wigginton has scored 20 or more points five times. … Prohm is 2-2 coaching against Kansas and Bill Self. … Iowa State has been to a school-record six straight NCAA Tournaments. … The Cyclones have won at least 10 league games in each of the last six seasons, which is a school record. … Iowa State is 100-251 all-time against ranked opponents… ISU went 3-6 last season against teams that were ranked.
ABOUT KANSAS (12-3, 2-1): KU leads the all-time series 179-64, including a 92-16 record in Lawrence and 51-10 mark in Allen Fieldhouse. … KU has lost five of the last eight meetings. Last season, Iowa State ended KU’s 51-game winning streak in Allen Fieldhouse with a 92-89 overtime win. Iowa State rallied from a 14-point halftime deficit. The Cyclones return players who scored just 14 of the 92 points that day, including 10 by Donovan Jackson, who hit a three late in overtime to put the Cyclones up four. … Iowa State is the only team to win twice at Allen Fieldhouse in the Bill Self era (2003-04 to present). … This series is tied at 3-3 in its last six meetings, with Iowa State winning two contests in the Big 12 Championships (88-73 in the 2014 semifinals and 70-66 in the 2015 title game). … Seven of the last 13 meetings have been decided by nine points or fewer, with three of those in overtime. … Prior to Iowa State’s recent success, KU posted an 18-1 record against the Cyclones from 2006 to 2014. … KU has won 11 of the last 12 meetings with Iowa State at Allen Fieldhouse, starting in 2006. … is 23-8 all-time versus Iowa State, including 22-8 while at KU. … Kansas is trying to improve to 3-1 or better in conference play for the 12th-straight season, beginning in 2006-07 … KU is trying to avoid a 2-2 start in conference play for the first time since the 2005-06 season. … Devonté Graham’s three three-pointers moved him past Sherron Collins to No. 4 on the school’s all-time three-point list (235). … Mitch Lightfoot’s six blocked shots Saturday at TCU were the most by a Jayhawk in a conference game since Joel Embiid swatted six against Texas on Feb. 22, 2014. Lightfoot’s four second-half blocks were the most by a Jayhawk in a single half since Landen Lucas had four against Siena on Nov. 18, 2016.
