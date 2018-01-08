Iowa State guard Donovan Jackson scored 30 points Saturday in a 96-87 overtime loss to Oklahoma State.
University of Kansas

Kansas-Iowa State basketball preview: TV, time and projected lineups

By Gary Bedore

gbedore@kcstar.com

January 08, 2018 05:46 PM

Iowa State at No. 12 Kansas

WHEN/WHERE: 8 p.m. Tuesday at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence

TV/RADIO: ESPN2; WHB (810 AM)

PROJECTED LINEUPS

P

No.

Iowa State

Ht.

Yr.

PPG

F

2

Cameron Lard

6-9

Fr.

11.1

F

33

Solomon Young

6-8

So.

7.3

G

4

Donovan Jackson

6-2

Sr.

16.7

G

1

Nick Weiler-Babb

6-5

Jr.

12.3

G

5

Lindell Wigginton

6-2

Fr.

14.8

P

No.

Kansas

Ht.

Yr.

PPG

C

35

Udoka Azubuike

7-0

So.

14.9

G

10

Svi Mykhailiuk

6-8

Sr.

16.5

G

0

Marcus Garrett

6-5

Fr.

3.9

G

4

Devonté Graham

6-2

Sr.

18.6

G

2

Lagerald Vick

6-5

Jr.

15.7

ABOUT IOWA STATE (9-5, 0-3): In nonconference play, Iowa State lost to Missouri (74-59) and Milwaukee (74-56) and defeated Appalachian State (104-98), Tulsa (80-78), Boise State (75-64), Western Illinois (70-45), Northern Illinois (94-80), Iowa (84-78), Alcorn State (78-58), Northern Iowa (76-65) and Maryland-Eastern Shore (55-49). … In the Big 12, the Cyclones have lost to Kansas State (91-75), Texas (74-70, OT) and Oklahoma State (96-87, OT). … This is the first time under third-year coach Steve Prohm that Iowa State has lost three straight games. The last three-game losing streak came in 2013-14, when the Cyclones finished 28-8 and advanced to the Sweet 16. … Donovan Jackson scored 30 points Saturday in a loss at Oklahoma State. He was 6 of 8 from three. Jackson has scored 24 or more points in seven games. It was was his fourth game this season with at least six three-pointers. He has averaged 23.2 points in games played away from Hilton Coliseum. … Lindell Wigginton has scored 20 or more points five times. … Prohm is 2-2 coaching against Kansas and Bill Self. … Iowa State has been to a school-record six straight NCAA Tournaments. … The Cyclones have won at least 10 league games in each of the last six seasons, which is a school record. … Iowa State is 100-251 all-time against ranked opponents… ISU went 3-6 last season against teams that were ranked.

ABOUT KANSAS (12-3, 2-1): KU leads the all-time series 179-64, including a 92-16 record in Lawrence and 51-10 mark in Allen Fieldhouse. … KU has lost five of the last eight meetings. Last season, Iowa State ended KU’s 51-game winning streak in Allen Fieldhouse with a 92-89 overtime win. Iowa State rallied from a 14-point halftime deficit. The Cyclones return players who scored just 14 of the 92 points that day, including 10 by Donovan Jackson, who hit a three late in overtime to put the Cyclones up four. … Iowa State is the only team to win twice at Allen Fieldhouse in the Bill Self era (2003-04 to present). … This series is tied at 3-3 in its last six meetings, with Iowa State winning two contests in the Big 12 Championships (88-73 in the 2014 semifinals and 70-66 in the 2015 title game). … Seven of the last 13 meetings have been decided by nine points or fewer, with three of those in overtime. … Prior to Iowa State’s recent success, KU posted an 18-1 record against the Cyclones from 2006 to 2014. … KU has won 11 of the last 12 meetings with Iowa State at Allen Fieldhouse, starting in 2006. … is 23-8 all-time versus Iowa State, including 22-8 while at KU. … Kansas is trying to improve to 3-1 or better in conference play for the 12th-straight season, beginning in 2006-07 … KU is trying to avoid a 2-2 start in conference play for the first time since the 2005-06 season. … Devonté Graham’s three three-pointers moved him past Sherron Collins to No. 4 on the school’s all-time three-point list (235). … Mitch Lightfoot’s six blocked shots Saturday at TCU were the most by a Jayhawk in a conference game since Joel Embiid swatted six against Texas on Feb. 22, 2014. Lightfoot’s four second-half blocks were the most by a Jayhawk in a single half since Landen Lucas had four against Siena on Nov. 18, 2016.

