University of Kansas

Kansas men’s basketball summary for Jan. 6

January 06, 2018 10:44 PM

No. 10 KANSAS 88

No. 16 TCU 84

Kansas

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Azubuike

12

6-6

2-4

1

1

5

14

Garrett

32

1-4

2-3

6

2

1

4

Graham

39

6-16

13-15

3

6

0

28

Mykhailiuk

38

7-13

1-2

4

6

1

20

Vick

28

3-4

0-2

3

0

4

8

Lightfoot

28

3-5

2-3

7

1

2

9

Newman

14

0-2

1-2

0

0

4

1

Cunliffe

9

1-3

2-2

0

0

3

4

Totals

200

27-53

23-33

24

16

20

88

Percentages: FG .509, FT .697. Three-Point Goals: 11-20, .550 (Mykhailiuk 5-7, Graham 3-6, Vick 2-2, Lightfoot 1-2, Cunliffe 0-1, Garrett 0-1, Newman 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Blocked Shots: 7 (Lightfoot 6, Mykhailiuk). Turnovers: 10 (Graham 3, Vick 3, Azubuike, Garrett, Mykhailiuk, Newman). Steals: 4 (Graham 3, Mykhailiuk). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: Azubuike.

TCU

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Brodziansky

28

5-10

10-10

5

2

3

20

Miller

27

3-11

2-2

5

1

1

8

Bane

37

5-11

0-0

4

2

5

13

Fisher

13

6-8

0-0

0

2

4

16

Williams

32

3-7

4-4

11

5

3

11

Robinson

32

1-8

0-0

2

7

2

2

Hamdy

13

0-6

5-6

6

0

1

5

Noi

13

3-6

0-0

4

0

5

6

Olden

6

1-2

0-0

0

0

1

3

Totals

200

27-69

21-22

37

19

25

84

Percentages: FG .391, FT .955. Three-Point Goals: 9-29, .310 (Fisher 4-6, Bane 3-7, Olden 1-2, Williams 1-5, Noi 0-2, Miller 0-3, Robinson 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Blocked Shots: 3 (Brodziansky, Hamdy, Robinson). Turnovers: 11 (Robinson 3, Bane 2, Fisher 2, Brodziansky, Miller, Noi, Williams). Steals: 3 (Miller, Robinson, Williams). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: Bane, Noi.

Half: Kansas 42-34.

