Kansas men’s basketball summary for Jan. 6

No. 10 KANSAS 88
No. 16 TCU 84
Kansas
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Azubuike
12
6-6
2-4
1
1
5
14
Garrett
32
1-4
2-3
6
2
1
4
Graham
39
6-16
13-15
3
6
0
28
Mykhailiuk
38
7-13
1-2
4
6
1
20
Vick
28
3-4
0-2
3
0
4
8
Lightfoot
28
3-5
2-3
7
1
2
9
Newman
14
0-2
1-2
0
0
4
1
Cunliffe
9
1-3
2-2
0
0
3
4
Totals
200
27-53
23-33
24
16
20
88
Percentages: FG .509, FT .697. Three-Point Goals: 11-20, .550 (Mykhailiuk 5-7, Graham 3-6, Vick 2-2, Lightfoot 1-2, Cunliffe 0-1, Garrett 0-1, Newman 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Blocked Shots: 7 (Lightfoot 6, Mykhailiuk). Turnovers: 10 (Graham 3, Vick 3, Azubuike, Garrett, Mykhailiuk, Newman). Steals: 4 (Graham 3, Mykhailiuk). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: Azubuike.
TCU
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Brodziansky
28
5-10
10-10
5
2
3
20
Miller
27
3-11
2-2
5
1
1
8
Bane
37
5-11
0-0
4
2
5
13
Fisher
13
6-8
0-0
0
2
4
16
Williams
32
3-7
4-4
11
5
3
11
Robinson
32
1-8
0-0
2
7
2
2
Hamdy
13
0-6
5-6
6
0
1
5
Noi
13
3-6
0-0
4
0
5
6
Olden
6
1-2
0-0
0
0
1
3
Totals
200
27-69
21-22
37
19
25
84
Percentages: FG .391, FT .955. Three-Point Goals: 9-29, .310 (Fisher 4-6, Bane 3-7, Olden 1-2, Williams 1-5, Noi 0-2, Miller 0-3, Robinson 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Blocked Shots: 3 (Brodziansky, Hamdy, Robinson). Turnovers: 11 (Robinson 3, Bane 2, Fisher 2, Brodziansky, Miller, Noi, Williams). Steals: 3 (Miller, Robinson, Williams). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: Bane, Noi.
Half: Kansas 42-34.
