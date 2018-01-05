Kansas-TCU basketball preview: TV, time and projected lineups

No. 10 Kansas at No. 16 TCU
WHEN/WHERE: 8:15 p.m. Saturday at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
TV/RADIO: ESPN2; WHB (810 AM)
PROJECTED LINEUPS:
P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG
C 35 Udoka Azubuike 7-0 So. 15.0
G 10 Svi Mykhailiuk 6-8 Sr. 16.2
G 0 Marcus Garrett 6-5 Fr. 3.9
G 2 Lagerald Vick 6-5 Jr. 16.3
G 4 Devonté Graham 6-2 Sr. 17.9
P No. TCU Ht. Yr. PPG
F 10 Vlad Brodziansky 6-11 Sr. 13.7
F 15 JD Miller 6-8 Jr. 11.1
F 34 Kenrich Williams 6-7 Sr. 14.8
G 01 Desmond Bane 6-5 So. 12.6
G 00 Jaylen Fisher 6-2 So. 11.3
ABOUT KU (11-3, 1-1 Big 12): KU leads the all-time series against the Horned Frogs, 14-2. KU has won 10 of the last 11 meetings. The Jayhawks lost the last meeting, 85-82, in the 2017 Big 12 tourney. KU’s only other loss in the series was 62-55 on Feb. 6, 2013 in Fort Worth. … Bill Self is 11-2 versus TCU as KU coach and 18-5 against the Horned Frogs overall. … KU is 1-1 in Big 12 play. Last time KU opened 1-2 was in 2005-06, when the Jayhawks won the league at 13-3. … Devonté Graham, who was 13 of 13 from the line in Tuesday’s loss to Texas Tech, has made 17 straight free throws. Graham has played 40 minutes in three games this season, seven in his career. By scoring 27 points versus Texas Tech, he passed Walt Wesley for No. 30 on KU’s career scoring list (1,326 points). … KU is 83-43 against ranked teams in the Bill Self era. … KU is 79-11 following a loss in the Self era. Since 2013-14, KU is 29-3 following a loss. … KU averages 86.8 points a game to TCU’s 87.1. … KU has been ranked in the AP poll for 169 consecutive weeks, a streak which started Feb. 3, 2009. … KU is averaging 10.9 three-point field goals per game. Last season, KU set the school record by cashing 8.8 per game. … Udoka Azubuike has made 75.4 percent (98 of 130) of his shots. With a minimum of 175 attempts, the KU record is 64.6 percent by Mark Randall in 1988-89. Landen Lucas hit 63.1 percent last season.
ABOUT TCU (13-1, 1-1 Big 12): TCU is one win shy of tying for the best start in school history (14-1 in 1951-52). … TCU won its first 12 games before falling to Oklahoma in the Big 12 opener. … TCU’s nonconference wins were against Louisiana-Monroe, Tennessee Tech, South Dakota, Omaha, New Mexico, St. Bonaventure, Belmont, Yale, SMU, Nevada, Texas Southern and William and Mary. … Jamie Dixon is 1-2 versus KU as TCU coach. … Saturday’s game against KU is TCU’s second sellout of the season. … TCU also has sold out games against Texas Tech on Feb. 3, Texas on Feb. 10 and Baylor on Feb. 24, the Star-Telegram reports. … TCU is 0-9 against top 25 teams in 6,800-seat Schollmaier Arena, which opened during the 2015-16 season. … TCU’s last win over a top 25 team at home was 70-55 over No. 21 Oklahoma State on Feb. 14, 2015 at Wilkerson-Greines Arena in Fort Worth. The last time a ranked TCU squad defeated a top 25 team at home was on Feb. 21, 1998 when No. 19 TCU beat No. 11 New Mexico, 95-64, at Daniel-Meyer Coliseum. ... TCU’s last win over a top 10 team at home was a 62-55 victory over KU on Feb. 6, 2013 at Daniel-Meyer. … The Horned Frogs, are 17-148 all-time against teams ranked in the top 25. … TCU, 1-1 vs. ranked teams this season (victory over Nevada, loss to OU), was 1-7 against ranked teams last season with the win coming against No. 1 KU on March 9 in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals at the Sprint Center. … The Horned Frogs, who return their top six scorers (79 percent of scoring and 79 percent of rebounding) from last year’s 24-15 postseason NIT champion team, are trying to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1998.
Gary Bedore: 816-234-4068, @garybedore
