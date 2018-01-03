No. 2-rated prep Zion Williamson, who has KU on his list, sets decision date

Kansas recruiting target Zion Williamson, a 6-foot-6, 230-pound senior forward from Spartanburg (S.C.) Day School, will announce his college choice on Jan. 20, he reported Wednesday night on Twitter.
Williamson has a list of KU, Clemson, South Carolina, Kentucky, Duke and North Carolina. He has visited all six schools. Clemson has been regarded lately as a possible leader.
“Off to its best start since the hiring of Brad Brownell, the Tigers have sold the idea of playing for his home state and is also the place where Williamson’s stepfather, Lee Anderson, played his college ball from 1981 to 1983,” wrote Corey Evans of Rivals.com.
Evans added: “Known for his jaw-dropping dunks, Williamson will hit the college game during the age of small-ball basketball, playing perfectly to his strengths. The knocks continue to come with Williamson’s infrequent shooting abilities, but his underrated passing skills, rebounding dominance and finishing numbers remain second to none.”
Here is ESPN.com’s scouting report on Williamson’s strengths: “Williamson plays with more sheer force than we’ve seen in high school basketball in quite a long time as the southpaw’s combination of raw power and explosive athleticism is almost unprecedented. His wide-frame is thick from head to toe and built to play through contact. He’s a dump truck running downhill in the open floor and the most explosive leaper in the high school game who is both quick off his feet and able to elevate through contact with ease. He’s deceptively long (6-foot-10.5 inch wingspan) and incredibly agile for his size and so can maneuver a crowded lane to find open space as well as he can bully his way through traffic. He is also is a very good passer off the dribble and exceptional lay-up maker with body control and great touch off the glass.”
Under weaknesses, ESPN.com writes: “He’s an unorthodox player who doesn’t have a conventional position. He has the height of a wing but is probably best utilized as a playmaking 4 or maybe even a small-ball 5. He scores the vast majority of his points inside of 12 feet and is noticeably apprehensive to take jumpers off the catch. While his mechanics aren’t broken, he tends to fire a flat ball, and needs to become both a more consistent outside shooter as well as a better free-throw shooter given the amount of contact he’s able to draw.”
