University of Kansas

Kansas-Texas Tech box score for Jan. 2, 2018

January 03, 2018 12:13 AM

No. 18 TEXAS TECH 85, No. 10 KANSAS 73

Texas Tech

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Gray

24

5-7

0-0

6

0

3

12

Za.Smith

5

0-0

0-0

1

0

2

0

Odiase

20

4-6

4-4

8

1

3

12

Evans

29

4-16

7-8

6

3

0

15

Stevenson

20

1-8

2-4

6

4

1

4

Zh.Smith

30

4-9

3-3

5

2

1

11

Culver

24

3-6

5-6

4

2

2

12

Francis

20

3-6

0-0

2

0

2

7

Hamilton

14

3-6

0-0

1

0

1

7

Moretti

12

2-3

0-0

2

2

2

5

Webster

2

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Totals

200

29-67

21-25

41

14

17

85

Percentages: FG .433, FT .840. Three-point goals: 6-24, .250 (Gray 2-4, Moretti 1-2, Culver 1-3, Francis 1-3, Hamilton 1-4, Zh.Smith 0-1, Stevenson 0-3, Evans 0-4). Team rebounds: 3. Blocked shots: 1 (Zh.Smith). Turnovers: 9 (Evans 2, Moretti 2, Stevenson 2, Gray, Hamilton, Odiase). Steals: 9 (Gray 3, Odiase 2, Culver, Evans, Francis, Moretti). Technical fouls: None. Fouled out: None.

Kansas

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Azubuike

28

4-6

3-7

7

1

3

11

Garrett

26

3-3

0-2

6

0

2

6

Graham

40

6-13

13-13

0

6

2

27

Mykhailiuk

36

4-11

0-0

6

2

5

11

Vick

34

1-9

0-0

2

0

2

2

Newman

21

4-8

1-1

3

0

2

9

Cunliffe

8

3-5

0-0

2

0

2

7

Lightfoot

8

0-0

0-0

1

1

1

0

Totals

200

25-55

17-23

27

10

19

73

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Percentages: FG .455, FT .739. Three-point goals: 6-26, .231 (Mykhailiuk 3-9, Graham 2-8, Cunliffe 1-1, Newman 0-2, Vick 0-6). Team rebounds: 2. Blocked shots: 2 (Azubuike, Lightfoot). Turnovers: 15 (Graham 5, Mykhailiuk 5, Azubuike 2, Newman 2, Garrett). Steals: 7 (Mykhailiuk 3, Garrett 2, Graham, Vick). Technical fouls: None. Fouled out: Mykhailiuk.

Half: Texas Tech, 43-32. Att: 16,300.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Bill Self invents word when talking about team’s offense

    Kansas Jayhawks men's basketball coach Bill Self talks about KU's three-point shooting during a meeting with reporters on Dec. 31, 2017.

Bill Self invents word when talking about team’s offense

Bill Self invents word when talking about team’s offense 1:07

Bill Self invents word when talking about team’s offense
Bill Self has high praise for Texas’ Mo Bamba 1:32

Bill Self has high praise for Texas’ Mo Bamba
Devonte’ Graham on what Bill Self told his team’s guards at practice 1:09

Devonte’ Graham on what Bill Self told his team’s guards at practice

View More Video