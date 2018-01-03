Kansas-Texas Tech box score for Jan. 2, 2018

No. 18 TEXAS TECH 85, No. 10 KANSAS 73
Texas Tech
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Gray
24
5-7
0-0
6
0
3
12
Za.Smith
5
0-0
0-0
1
0
2
0
Odiase
20
4-6
4-4
8
1
3
12
Evans
29
4-16
7-8
6
3
0
15
Stevenson
20
1-8
2-4
6
4
1
4
Zh.Smith
30
4-9
3-3
5
2
1
11
Culver
24
3-6
5-6
4
2
2
12
Francis
20
3-6
0-0
2
0
2
7
Hamilton
14
3-6
0-0
1
0
1
7
Moretti
12
2-3
0-0
2
2
2
5
Webster
2
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Totals
200
29-67
21-25
41
14
17
85
Percentages: FG .433, FT .840. Three-point goals: 6-24, .250 (Gray 2-4, Moretti 1-2, Culver 1-3, Francis 1-3, Hamilton 1-4, Zh.Smith 0-1, Stevenson 0-3, Evans 0-4). Team rebounds: 3. Blocked shots: 1 (Zh.Smith). Turnovers: 9 (Evans 2, Moretti 2, Stevenson 2, Gray, Hamilton, Odiase). Steals: 9 (Gray 3, Odiase 2, Culver, Evans, Francis, Moretti). Technical fouls: None. Fouled out: None.
Kansas
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Azubuike
28
4-6
3-7
7
1
3
11
Garrett
26
3-3
0-2
6
0
2
6
Graham
40
6-13
13-13
0
6
2
27
Mykhailiuk
36
4-11
0-0
6
2
5
11
Vick
34
1-9
0-0
2
0
2
2
Newman
21
4-8
1-1
3
0
2
9
Cunliffe
8
3-5
0-0
2
0
2
7
Lightfoot
8
0-0
0-0
1
1
1
0
Totals
200
25-55
17-23
27
10
19
73
Never miss a local story.
Percentages: FG .455, FT .739. Three-point goals: 6-26, .231 (Mykhailiuk 3-9, Graham 2-8, Cunliffe 1-1, Newman 0-2, Vick 0-6). Team rebounds: 2. Blocked shots: 2 (Azubuike, Lightfoot). Turnovers: 15 (Graham 5, Mykhailiuk 5, Azubuike 2, Newman 2, Garrett). Steals: 7 (Mykhailiuk 3, Garrett 2, Graham, Vick). Technical fouls: None. Fouled out: Mykhailiuk.
Half: Texas Tech, 43-32. Att: 16,300.
Comments