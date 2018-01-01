KU-Texas Tech basketball lineups, tipoff time, TV channel, facts & figures

No. 18 Texas Tech at No. 10 Kansas
WHEN/WHERE: 8 p.m. Tuesday at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence
TV/RADIO: ESPN; WHB (810 AM)
PROJECTED LINEUPS
Never miss a local story.
P
No.
Texas Tech
Ht.
Yr.
PPG
F
11
Zach Smith
6-8
Sr.
7.1
C
32
Norense Odiase
6-9
Jr.
4.3
G
12
Keenan Evans
6-3
Sr.
16.6
G
10
Niem Stevenson
6-5
Sr.
8.7
G
5
Justin Gray
6-6
Sr.
5.6
P
No.
Kansas
Ht.
Yr.
PPG
C
35
Udoka Azubuike
7-0
So.
15.3
G
10
Svi Mykhailiuk
6-8
Sr.
16.6
G
0
Marcus Garrett
6-5
Fr.
3.8
G
4
Devonté Graham
6-2
Sr.
17.2
G
2
Lagerald Vick
6-5
Jr.
17.4
ABOUT TEXAS TECH (12-1, 1-0): Texas Tech in the nonconference season defeated South Alabama (75-50), Maine (83-44), Boston College (75-64), Northwestern (85-49), Wofford (79-56), Savannah State (103-69), Nevada (82-76, OT), Kennesaw State (82-53), Rice (73-53), Florida Atlantic (90-54) and Abilene Christian (74-47) and lost to Seton Hall (89-79). By the way, Wofford defeated North Carolina and Boston College beat Duke. … Tech defeated Baylor 77-53 on Friday in the Big 12 opener for both teams. … Guard Keenan Evans has scored in double figures in 12 of 13 games. … Guard Niem Stevenson has scored 10-plus points in six of his last eight outings. … Texas Tech freshmen Zhaire Smith, Jarrett Culver and Davide Moretti scored 32 of the team's 42 bench points against Baylor. Smith, a guard, has scored in double figures in eight consecutive games. … The last time Texas Tech was a consensus top 25 team prior to this season was on Dec. 28, 2009, when current head coach Chris Beard served as an associate head coach under Pat Knight. … Beard is 0-2 against Kansas.
ABOUT KANSAS (11-2, 1-0): KU leads the all-time series, 33-4. The Jayhawks are 17-0 vs. Tech at Allen Fieldhouse. Overall, KU has won 16 in a row against the Red Raiders. The last loss was 84-65 on March 4, 2009, in Lubbock, Texas. … Kansas has won its last 11 home conference openers, a streak that started in 2006-07. KU’s last Big 12 home-opening loss was to Kansas State, 59-55, on Jan. 14, 2006. … KU has had four players score 26 points or more points in a game this season. They are Udoka Azubuike, Devonté Graham, Svi Mykhailiuk and Lagerald Vick. … Bill Self is 20-6 all-time against Texas Tech, including 19-3 while at Kansas. … KU, which has converted 73.9 percent of its free throws, made 13 of 15 in its Big 12 opening win at Texas. That 86.7 percent mark was the team’s best in a game this year with a minimum of 10 attempts. It marked the first time in five games the Jayhawks attempted double-digit free throws. … Mykhailiuk has made five or more three-pointers in a game five times. He has scored 20 points four times. … Vick has cashed 12 of 21 threes for 57.1 percent in the last five games. … Graham has scored 20 or more points three times. He has made five or more threes in five of the last eight games. In those eight games, he’s 36 of 69 from three for 52.5 percent. … Graham, who scored 23 points against Texas, moved past Eric Chenowith and Jo Jo White to No. 31 on KU’s all-time scoring list, with 1,299 career points.
Gary Bedore: 816-234-4068, @garybedore
Comments