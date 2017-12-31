KU coach Self to stick with Garrett as starter for second straight game

1:07 Bill Self invents word when talking about team’s offense Pause

1:32 Bill Self has high praise for Texas’ Mo Bamba

1:09 Devonte’ Graham on what Bill Self told his team’s guards at practice

1:54 Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions?

1:53 New Kansas child welfare secretary says agency must be transparent

2:46 Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing

2:34 Gameplan with Terez Paylor: Chiefs at Broncos

1:15 Police pursuit ends in downtown Kansas City with two robbery suspects in custody

0:44 Pullman BBQ in Parkville