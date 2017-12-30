Devonte’ Graham on what Bill Self told his team’s guards at practice
Kansas guard Devonté Graham said coach Bill Self had a message for his team’s guards during the first practice back from the holiday break. Graham spoke to reporters after the Jayhawks’ 92-86 victory over Texas on Dec. 29, 2017.
Jesse Newelljnewell@kcstar.com
More Videos
1:09
Devonte’ Graham on what Bill Self told his team’s guards at practice
1:32
Bill Self has high praise for Texas’ Mo Bamba
0:47
Devonte’ Graham on his first impressions of Silvio De Sousa
1:06
Bill Self gives thoughts on team’s defense against Stanford’s Reid Travis
0:32
Devonté Graham explains what went well for KU in first half vs. Stanford
3:07
Jerod Haase meets 20-year-old KU student named after him
2:47
Audio: KU chancellor Douglas Girod asks Regents for Memorial Stadium name change
1:07
KU shopping trip includes Bill Self coaching in the aisles of Walmart
6:46
Bill Self on KU’s 109-64 win over Omaha, and what needs improving with the team
1:12
KU's Svi Mykhailiuk makes 6 of 7 threes and scores 26 points in victory
3:08
KU forward James Sosinski plays in first game after walking on from football team
0:53
Bill Self has high praise for Udoka Azubuike after win over Cornhuskers
Kansas coach Bill Self talks about his team’s defense against Stanford forward Reid Travis, who scored 29 against KU last year but 12 on Thursday. Self spoke after his team’s 75-54 victory on Dec. 21, 2017 in Sacramento.
KU chancellor Douglas Girod on Wednesday asked the Kansas Board of Regents to change the name of Kansas' Memorial Stadium to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium to honor a donor who made the largest contribution in KU Athletics' history: $50 million to help renovate the Jayhawks' football facilities. (Audio from Kansas Board of Regents live stream, stadium renderings from KU Athletics)
The Kansas basketball team, for the 21st straight year, shopped for needy families at Walmart during the holiday season. On Tuesday, that included Bill Self taking time to coach a young boy in a shopping aisle.
University of Kansas head coach Bill Self has some good things to say about the team’s 109-64 win Monday over the University of Nebraska Omaha, and concludes his postgame comments with what the team needs to improve on.
Kansas coach Bill Self talks about what needs to happen for the Jayhawks to add forward Silvio De Sousa, who is trying to join the Jayhawks in the second semester. Self spoke to reporters on Dec. 14, 2017.
Kansas guard Sam Cunfliffe, who will play in his first game for the Jayhawks against Nebraska on Saturday, talks about sitting out a year after transferring from Arizona State. He spoke to reporters on Dec. 12, 2017.