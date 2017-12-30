More Videos

Bill Self has high praise for Texas’ Mo Bamba 1:32

Bill Self has high praise for Texas’ Mo Bamba

Pause
KU coach Bill Self bothered by turnovers in win over Texas 3:05

KU coach Bill Self bothered by turnovers in win over Texas

Bill Self on what team learned from Washington loss 0:58

Bill Self on what team learned from Washington loss

Postgame analysis: Kansas 79, Texas 67 10:44

Postgame analysis: Kansas 79, Texas 67

Devonte’ Graham on his first impressions of Silvio De Sousa 0:47

Devonte’ Graham on his first impressions of Silvio De Sousa

KU’s Devonte’ Graham on moving the ball around 1:08

KU’s Devonte’ Graham on moving the ball around

KU’s 19 three-pointers sets new school record 3:44

KU’s 19 three-pointers sets new school record

Mother of four has to choose between buying groceries or seeing a doctor 2:11

Mother of four has to choose between buying groceries or seeing a doctor

Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing 2:46

Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing

Gameplan with Terez Paylor: Chiefs at Broncos 2:34

Gameplan with Terez Paylor: Chiefs at Broncos

  • Devonte’ Graham on what Bill Self told his team’s guards at practice

    Kansas guard Devonté Graham said coach Bill Self had a message for his team’s guards during the first practice back from the holiday break. Graham spoke to reporters after the Jayhawks’ 92-86 victory over Texas on Dec. 29, 2017.

Devonte’ Graham on what Bill Self told his team’s guards at practice

Kansas guard Devonté Graham said coach Bill Self had a message for his team’s guards during the first practice back from the holiday break. Graham spoke to reporters after the Jayhawks’ 92-86 victory over Texas on Dec. 29, 2017.
Jesse Newell jnewell@kcstar.com