Kansas men’s basketball summary for Dec. 29

No. 11 KANSAS 92

TEXAS 86

Kansas

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Azubuike

29

6-11

1-1

13

1

3

13

Garrett

23

1-3

0-0

3

2

1

2

Graham

39

6-15

5-6

5

8

1

23

Mykhailiuk

35

6-16

3-3

4

2

4

20

Vick

37

8-14

0-0

4

2

3

21

Newman

26

4-10

4-5

5

0

1

13

Lightfoot

10

0-0

0-0

1

0

1

0

Totals

200

31-69

13-15

35

15

14

92

Percentages: FG .449, FT .867. Three-Point Goals: 17-35, .486 (Graham 6-12, Vick 5-8, Mykhailiuk 5-10, Newman 1-4, Garrett 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Blocked Shots: 3 (Garrett, Lightfoot, Vick). Turnovers: 8 (Azubuike 2, Newman 2, Garrett, Graham, Mykhailiuk, Vick). Steals: 4 (Garrett 2, Lightfoot, Mykhailiuk). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: None.

Texas

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Bamba

33

9-16

3-5

15

0

4

22

Osetkowski

38

7-15

3-4

7

1

1

17

Coleman

38

7-14

0-0

7

5

2

17

Roach

38

5-10

3-4

7

4

2

13

J. Young

9

0-4

0-0

2

1

0

0

Davis

26

2-10

6-6

3

0

4

12

Sims

10

0-0

0-0

1

0

0

0

Jones

8

1-3

2-2

0

1

1

5

Totals

200

31-72

17-21

42

12

16

86

Percentages: FG .431, FT .810. Three-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (Coleman 3-6, Davis 2-8, Bamba 1-2, Jones 1-2, J.Young 0-1, Osetkowski 0-2, Roach 0-5). Team Rebounds: 3. Blocked Shots: 9 (Bamba 9). Turnovers: 7 (Coleman 3, Davis, J.Young, Osetkowski, Roach). Steals: 4 (Bamba, Davis, J.Young, Roach). Technical Fouls: team, 3:43 second. Fouled Out: None.

Half: Kansas 37-34. Att: 15,802.

