Kansas men’s basketball summary for Dec. 29

No. 11 KANSAS 92
TEXAS 86
Kansas
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Azubuike
29
6-11
1-1
13
1
3
13
Garrett
23
1-3
0-0
3
2
1
2
Graham
39
6-15
5-6
5
8
1
23
Mykhailiuk
35
6-16
3-3
4
2
4
20
Vick
37
8-14
0-0
4
2
3
21
Newman
26
4-10
4-5
5
0
1
13
Lightfoot
10
0-0
0-0
1
0
1
0
Totals
200
31-69
13-15
35
15
14
92
Percentages: FG .449, FT .867. Three-Point Goals: 17-35, .486 (Graham 6-12, Vick 5-8, Mykhailiuk 5-10, Newman 1-4, Garrett 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Blocked Shots: 3 (Garrett, Lightfoot, Vick). Turnovers: 8 (Azubuike 2, Newman 2, Garrett, Graham, Mykhailiuk, Vick). Steals: 4 (Garrett 2, Lightfoot, Mykhailiuk). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: None.
Texas
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Bamba
33
9-16
3-5
15
0
4
22
Osetkowski
38
7-15
3-4
7
1
1
17
Coleman
38
7-14
0-0
7
5
2
17
Roach
38
5-10
3-4
7
4
2
13
J. Young
9
0-4
0-0
2
1
0
0
Davis
26
2-10
6-6
3
0
4
12
Sims
10
0-0
0-0
1
0
0
0
Jones
8
1-3
2-2
0
1
1
5
Totals
200
31-72
17-21
42
12
16
86
Never miss a local story.
Percentages: FG .431, FT .810. Three-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (Coleman 3-6, Davis 2-8, Bamba 1-2, Jones 1-2, J.Young 0-1, Osetkowski 0-2, Roach 0-5). Team Rebounds: 3. Blocked Shots: 9 (Bamba 9). Turnovers: 7 (Coleman 3, Davis, J.Young, Osetkowski, Roach). Steals: 4 (Bamba, Davis, J.Young, Roach). Technical Fouls: team, 3:43 second. Fouled Out: None.
Half: Kansas 37-34. Att: 15,802.
Comments