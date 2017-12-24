De Sousa chosen most outstanding player at prep tourney; another KU recruit excels

IMG Academy senior power forward Silvio De Sousa, who will start practicing at Kansas on Tuesday, was chosen most outstanding player for the National Division at the Chick-fil-A Classic, which was contested Thursday through Saturday in Columbia, S.C.
De Sousa, a 6-foot-9, 230-pound senior forward originally from Angola, scored 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in IMG’s 73-71 loss to Oak Hill Academy in Saturday’s National Division tournament final. De Sousa, Rivals.com’s No. 25-rated player in the class of 2018, hit 9 of 18 shots and was 7 of 8 from the line in 31 minutes.
KU signee David McCormack scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the title game for tourney champ Oak Hill. The 6-10 senior, who is ranked No. 33 in the class of 2018 by Rivals.com, hit 6 of 15 shots in the final and had two blocks in 30 minutes.
Earlier in the tourney, McCormack had 14 points and eight rebounds in a win over Prolific Prep and 10 points and five boards in a victory over Cannon (N.C.) School. De Sousa earlier had 19 points and eight rebounds in a win over Findlay Prep and 27 points and 10 boards in a victory over Huntington Prep.
KU signee Devon Dotson, a 6-1 senior from Providence Day High in Charlotte, N.C., who is ranked No. 17 in the class of 2018 by Rivals.com, led Providence Day High to a 77-71 victory over Gray Collegiate in the American Division title game of the Chick-fil-A Classic.
Dotson was chosen MVP in that division after scoring 28 points with 10 rebounds, two assists and four turnovers in the title game. Earlier he had 17 points, eight rebounds and four assists in a win over Cox Mill and 29 points, 10 boards and seven assists in a victory over Westside.
Dotson and De Sousa finished sixth and seventh in scoring for the tourney. Dotson averaged 24.7 points, and De Sousa 23.7 in three games.
After the final game of the Classic, De Sousa posted on Twitter: “It was one of the toughest 3 days I’ve ever had in my life on the court. I’ll give it all to the game that I LOVE.”
He has decided to leave IMG and join KU’s team as the Jayhawks enter Big 12 play. De Sousa can begin practicing immediately but must wait for certification through the NCAA’s amateur process before playing in a game. KU opens at Texas on Friday.
Grandfather Bill
KU coach Bill Self planned on seeing his new baby granddaughter, Ella Jane, on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Self, in his 15th year as KU’s coach, joked on his Hawk Talk radio show about being a softie now that he has a grandchild.
“Now matter how mean or tough or gruff or whatever you can be (at practice), thoughts of, or especially holding that little girl makes you putty in your hands,” Self said. “If I was a player on a team with a coach that was a jerk, and I know our guys think I am oftentimes, I’d try to somehow set it up I could FaceTime (with his granddaughter) before practice and all would be well in the world. Cindy (Self’s wife) and I are blessed to experience what we’ve been able to experience so far. It (Christmas) will be fun.”
Birthday wishes
Self will celebrate his 55th birthday Wednesday.
“A full complement of players,” Self said, asked for his birthday wish. “That we would try to guard every possession is what I’d want for my birthday.”
Arena bucket list
There are arenas Self, the former Oklahoma State player and Oral Roberts/Tulsa/Illinois/KU coach, has never visited.
“I’d love to coach a game at Duke. The Palestra in Philadelphia would be fun,” Self said recently on his radio show. “My venue bucket list would probably be ones with historical value.
“I’d like to see Duke. Everyone compares Duke and Allen being the two best. I’d like to see myself what it’s like. Who knows if we’ll ever be able to do that?”
