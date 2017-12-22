Silvio De Sousa added to KU hoops roster: ‘I’m going to try to bring what they need’

The Kansas basketball team has a new addition.
Silvio De Sousa, a 6-foot-9 forward from Angola who has been playing for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., will be reporting to Lawrence on Dec. 26 and can practice immediately with the team, KU coach Bill Self announced Friday.
De Sousa, who is graduating early to start with the Jayhawks second semester, has completed all the required coursework to report to KU, Self said. KU’s athletic department is still working through the NCAA’s amateurism process while hoping to have De Sousa certified as soon as possible for games.
When reached by The Star, De Sousa said, “Of course I’m happy to be there. I’m going to try to bring what they need. Anything to help the team. Anything to help Coach Self and the team. Of course I’ll miss them (IMG teammates). Everyone here has done a lot for me. Of course, I’m happy. I have to be happy. It’s the move I have to make. It’s the move I’ve wanted to make.”
De Sousa was asked if he believed the Jayhawks could make a deep postseason run now that he was on the roster.
“Kansas can always win a championship. It has nothing to do with me,” De Sousa said. “I look forward to coming there and doing what I can to help us win.”
De Sousa, who committed to KU in November, was ranked as Rivals’ 25th-best player in the class of 2018.
As of Friday night, there was no new update on Kansas freshman Billy Preston, who has yet to play in a game this season as the school looks into the financial picture surrounding the car he’s been driving on campus. KU’s findings are reportedly now in the hands of the NCAA.
“The process is still going on,” Self said after his team’s victory over Stanford on Thursday night. “We are led to believe it’s coming to a head. We hope to know something very soon on that situation.”
